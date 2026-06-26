An in-form runner and a smart breeze-up prospect - busy day ahead for Butler family

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Saturdays don’t get any bigger for the Butler family’s Harristown Stables with a runner on the middle afternoon of Irish Derby weekend and a two-year-old going under the hammer at the Goffs Classic Breeze-Up Sale within the space of a few hours.

Rion Rubette is the pride of the Piltown, County Kilkenny, operation run by Michael Butler and his son of the same name. They have sent out only six different horses and the New Bay filly, who has won her last two starts by narrow margins at Gowran Park, heads for the valuable Neville Homes Summer Fillies Handicap (2.45).

After that, attentions will turn to a Churchill colt who is selling as lot 61 at Kildare Paddocks for the second running of an event which has already seen the Harristown name in lights.

“The sale doesn’t start until after racing on Saturday and she's in the third race,” said Michael Butler jnr. “The Curragh and Goffs aren’t far apart so we'll definitely make both.”

Butler, a former National Hunt jockey and the brother of Newmarket trainer John, oversees the trading side of the business, as well as being the assistant to his father with the small string of runners.

Twelve months ago he sold a Starman colt to Rabbah Bloodstock for €135,000, his biggest result in a few years of consigning breezers, having bought the half-brother to the useful Galeron for just €20,000 at the Goffs Autumn Yearling Sale.

Butler said: “He was a lovely horse who breezed well on the day. Unfortunately, he hasn't made the racetrack yet; he had a little bit of a setback but hopefully he might get there yet. I suppose a big thing about him was he was by Starman, who had really taken off at the time.”

This year’s representative was an 18,000gns Tattersalls Book 2 find with plenty of activity at the top of his page. The May-born bay is a half-brother to Rockcliffe Stud-bred stakes horses Hairy Rocket and Marsh Hawk, who bred Group winners Devil’s Point and Trillium respectively.

"He’s a big, strong horse who is very similar to the one last year, and he goes very well,” said Butler. “He's not your typical breeze-up horse, he's probably one who down the line would be looking like a mile-and-a-quarter horse and maybe start off over seven furlongs.

“We just gave him a bit of time when we bought him; he was a bit shelly and took a bit of time to fill into himself, but he's lovely now. He breezed nicely at Naas on Monday. He was a bit green early on but he'll improve a good bit for it. His gallop out was very good; he extended his stride and finished strong. Touch wood, he'll be a very nice horse going forward.”

Two-year-olds going through their preparations for the Goffs Classic Breeze-Up Sale Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

Harristown’s biggest breeze-up success on the track was Prince Of Pillo, who ran behind Trillium in the 2022 Flying Childers Stakes before winning the Listed Harry Rosebery Stakes at Ayr.

Considering this sale as a whole, Butler continued: “It maybe suits some of those bigger horses who might need a bit of time so they can find their feet.

“If you start rushing that type of horse, they probably won't end up making it anyway. It comes at a good time and, with the Derby weekend, all the agents and a good few owners are over, so there's a buzz around.

“It's nice to be in it. We try to buy something that we like that if it doesn't work out with the breezing we can keep them. It’s a stepping stone for racing anyway.”

This has been the case with Rion Rubette, who was the first leg of a rare double for the team when followed up by Wipeawayyourtears in a handicap at Fairyhouse on June 12.

“We wouldn't have an awful lot of horses but what are running are running well,” said Butler. “Rion Rubette is in a good vein of form and when those fillies start progressing, it's great.

“She won at Limerick last year and probably did a little bit too much on the day as she got a big hike in the weights, but this year has been great; she was on the right side of the photo-finish last time, and the fillies' handicap on Saturday is the ideal race.

"She's going there in good form, we'll try to get a bit of luck on the day and hope for the best.

Goffs will be hoping for a range of international buyers this weekend Credit: Sophie Webber Photography

“It's brilliant for a small yard like ours. The lads that own her [Bredwinner Racing] love their racing and it's great to have a couple of people who are willing to race them and don't have to sell them on, which is the reason we were left with her.”

While Michael snr’s name is still on the licence, his son plays an integral role and, in truth, no-one would notice in a literal sense if they switched it around anyway.

“I suppose down the line we'll see, but it's working well at the minute,” said Butler. “Two heads are better than one, as they say.”

The Goffs Classic Breeze-Up Sale begins at 6.15pm on Saturday.

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