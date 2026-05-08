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Aktem reveal catalogue for inaugural Paris Breeze-Up Sale
Maisons-Laffitte will host Aktem's breeze-up saleCredit: APRH/Aktem
The catalogue for Aktem's inaugural Paris Breeze-Up Sale at Maisons-Laffitte on June 2-3 has been released, with 82 lots set to go under the hammer at the historic French venue.
The sale will begin with a breeze session on Tuesday, June 2 from 12pm before the auction itself takes place the following day, kicking off at 1pm.
The catalogue features the progeny of a number of high-profile stallions including Blackbeard, Mehmas, Dark Angel, Study Of Man, Zelzal and Ghaiyyath, while consignors from France, Britain and Ireland are represented.
Click here to view the catalogue.
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