Aktem reveal catalogue for inaugural Paris Breeze-Up Sale

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The catalogue for Aktem's inaugural Paris Breeze-Up Sale at Maisons-Laffitte on June 2-3 has been released, with 82 lots set to go under the hammer at the historic French venue.

The sale will begin with a breeze session on Tuesday, June 2 from 12pm before the auction itself takes place the following day, kicking off at 1pm.

The catalogue features the progeny of a number of high-profile stallions including Blackbeard, Mehmas, Dark Angel, Study Of Man, Zelzal and Ghaiyyath, while consignors from France, Britain and Ireland are represented.

Click here to view the catalogue.

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