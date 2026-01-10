Aktem announces launch of online Draft Sales to support middle market

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Sales company Aktem has announced the launch of the Draft Sales, two online sales scheduled for April 8 and November 4 ahead of the summer and winter race meetings in France.

Created to support a middle market which is currently under pressure, while enabling stock rotation and the marketing of horses with profiles in both disciplines, the Draft Sales offer a response to this on-the-ground reality by offering a new showcase. The two sales came about after regular discussions with breeders, owners and trainers, and after observing the need for flexible and accessible solutions.

The Draft Sales are open to everyone and those involved will benefit from a payment guarantee and comply with Aktem’s auction specifications, including the provision of a veterinary file as well as photos and videos for each horse, while the entry fee costs €150. There are no buy-back fees.

Vincent Le Roy of Aktem said: "The Draft Sales are the result of a collective reflection. We wanted to create straightforward sales, with the same guarantees and the same level of professionalism as our usual auctions, while remaining attentive to the economic realities of the industry. It's a new proposal that we stand by, but above all one that we want to be useful and capable of evolving.

"Being present in the field on a daily basis alongside the players who keep the industry alive, we're fully aware of the complexity of this market and wish to contribute to its revitalisation. These sales represent ideal opportunities to enable stock rotation, particularly for trainers, ahead of the summer and winter meetings in France."

Entries for the first Draft Sale will open in early March on aktem.fr.

