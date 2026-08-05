'A growing presence on the sales calendar' - strong catalogue unveiled for Goffs Yorton Sale

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The catalogue for the 2026 Goffs Yorton Sale , the only sale dedicated to National Hunt two-year-olds, is now online and features a number of well-bred prospects out of high-class racemares.

Since its inception in 2019, the sale has to date produced 80 individual winners, including two Grade 1 winners and 13 black-type horses. The event will take place at Yorton Farm near Welshpool on September 10 from 1pm.

Entries this year include a Blue Bresil gelding out of Grade 1 winner Utopie Des Bordes, a half-sister to the top-class Kopek Des Bordes; a Nathaniel gelding out of top-level scorer Stormy Island; a Masked Marvel three-parts sister to Stayers' Hurdle victor Teahupoo; plus a Blue Bresil filly out of Cheltenham Festival winner Mount Ida.

Other sires to feature in the catalogue are Choeur Du Nord, Clovis Du Berlais, Cracksman, Gentlewave, Golden Horn, Guiliani, Masterstroke and Zaskar.

The Goffs Yorton Sale has produced two Grade 1 winners since its inception Credit: Sophie Webber Photography/Goffs

Yorton Stud owner David Futter said: "This sale has developed into a leading outlet for National Hunt two-year-olds off the back of continued success on the track and in subsequent sale rings and the timing could not be better with the demand for two-year-olds now rapidly gaining traction. We launched this sale in 2019 on the concept of getting National Hunt horses into training earlier and to see the UK and Ireland launch new three-year-old hurdle programmes, along with two-year-old sessions in the major store sales, only bolsters this sale’s growing presence on the sales calendar.



“We wish to thank Goffs for their support in helping to establish and grow this sale and together we look forward to offering another strong catalogue at Yorton in September.”



Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent added: "The Yorton Sale has rapidly moved from a sale promising success to one delivering it and is in a unique position as it launched offering National Hunt two-year-olds at a time when the concept was not fully embraced in the UK and Ireland. It has since built a reputation for success which has seen it embraced by the market and momentum is now rapidly growing for two-year-olds, the very product upon which this sale was founded.



“We wish to thank David Futter and the Yorton team for their continued partnership with Goffs in delivering this unique event. This year will offer a strong catalogue with some outstanding types and pedigrees on offer and shapes as one that is not to be missed.”

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