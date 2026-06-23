‘A good horse is the next best thing to a good human’ – sibling to Brighterdaysahead and Caldwell Potter bound for ‘bittersweet’ Derby date with destiny

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National Hunt pedigrees do not come any better than Lot 117 at this year's Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale. Sluggara Farm's offering is out of the blue hen Matnie, making the three-year-old a half-brother to not one, not two but five – yes, five – Grade 1 performers.

These include three individual top-flight winners, namely Brighterdaysahead, Caldwell Potter and Mighty Potter.

While the blue-blooded youngster looks set to command plenty of interest, breeder Walter Connors described bringing Matnie’s final offspring to market as a “bittersweet” experience following the mare's death aged 18 during the early part of last year .

"It's kind of bittersweet for us," he said. "Horses have a way of getting under your skin and we were just lucky to have had Matnie and her produce. This is her last one, and I don't want to be sentimental about it, but a good horse is the next best thing to a good human.

"We're just very grateful, and that might sound ridiculous because how could you be grateful to a horse, but she's been in a lot of our conversations for the last eight or ten years at home.

“We're so lucky to have had her and we're lucky to have had this horse. We're delighted to bring him to the sale and show him, but there's a tinge of sadness as it'll probably be the end of this story too."

Caldwell Potter: one of three Grade 1 winners out of superstar mare Matnie Credit: Edward Whitaker

Connors had already pinhooked Caldwell Potter and Mighty Potter, both of whom are by Martaline, before he purchased Matnie from Remy Cottin when the famed French breeder downsized his broodmare band in the spring of 2021.

The latest sibling to hit the open market, already named Recognition, is a son of No Risk At All, whose seven Grade 1-winning offspring include Allaho, Epatante and Kopek Des Bordes.

"The ones we've had, the thing they all had in common was a good action and a good temperament," Connors said of Matnie's brood. "They've been different sizes and different shapes, but the common denominator among them that I could see was their movement and their attitude.

“But the great thing about racing is we're all looking for the bit that no one can see. If we could see it, there'd be no racing as there'd be no intrigue. The No Risk At All is a tall horse and the lads all seem to like him, although I'd say the best customer I have for him at the moment is my wife!"

Connors' own colours were carried to Grade 1 glory when Leader Sport forged clear in last year's Prix Maurice Gillois at Auteuil.

Asked whether there had been any temptation to try to repeat the feat with Matnie's final foal, he said: "If he was a bit worse looking we could!

“If it happens it happens, and if it doesn't we'll be delighted too, but we don't have any other way of financing the business so it has to finance itself. Having said that, the thrill I got from Leader Sport winning those races in France would help you understand why someone would want a racehorse."

Walter Connors: "There's a tinge of sadness as it'll probably be the end of this story" Credit: www.healyracing.ie

It is not only on the racecourse that this family has caused a stir. Matnie has supplied two previous Derby Sale top lots; the first arrived when Brighterdaysahead fetched €310,000 from Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud in 2022, before the twice-raced Ravendark realised €350,000 from the same connections two years later.

Caldwell Potter, himself a €200,000 store, set a short-lived record price for a jumps horse when bringing a jaw-dropping €740,000 from Highflyer Bloodstock during the Andy and Gemma Brown dispersal in February 2024.

Sluggara Farm has sold three Grade 1 winners through the Derby Sale, namely Doctor Steinberg, El Barra and Kopek Des Bordes. This year's draft comprises seven lots, with well-related progeny of Doctor Dino, Masked Marvel, Nirvana Du Berlais and No Risk At All making up the septet.

"These days are highlights of the year," Connors said. "The lads in the yard and my wife, Úna, do all the work with these horses and have far more day-to-day interaction with them than I do. They put a lot into it. Obviously it has to finance itself, but there's nothing more satisfying than a good horse. We've been lucky to have a few of those, but it gives us an appreciation of how difficult it is to have those good ones."

Brighterdaysahead after victory in the Aintree Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The price this week’s offerings make will depend on market conditions at Fairyhouse. Connors reported there were plenty of positive signs during inspections.

“There's a resilient core there that gives the market stability, and long may that continue," he said. “We can see all the people who've been at the store sales already this year and hopefully the appetite is the same. With the agents, we don't know if they have one order or four orders, but they're all here anyway.”

He added: “The resilience of horse trading is amazing. I always think that in times of recession it's the last thing into the fire and the first out of the embers."

Three key trends that can shape the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale

1. More McManus investment?

There appears to be renewed momentum in the National Hunt store market, with buoyant trade in Doncaster and Fairyhouse followed by a particularly lively Arkle Sale.

Spending at Goffs increased 28 per cent year-on-year, leaving turnover sitting at €25,139,500. The average price also rose by 21 per cent to €64,960, with 63 lots bringing a six-figure sum. Nine of those 63 hit €200,000 or above. The median, often regarded as the most revealing market metric, also showed a 22 per cent increase, rising from €45,000 12 months ago to €55,000 this time around.

Plenty was made of British buyers' involvement, and rightly so given how many trainers got stuck in. The likes of Dan Skelton, Harry Derham, Harry Fry, Lucinda Russell, Nicky Henderson, Olly Murphy and Paul Nicholls all made significant contributions.

Frank Berry was among those spotted on the grounds at Tattersalls Ireland Credit: www.healyracing.ie

However, none could match the spree JP McManus went on at Kildare Paddocks. The leading owner's buying team, with long-serving racing manager Frank Berry signing the docket, secured 14 new recruits for a spend of €1.715 million. The group cost an average price of €122,500.

McManus also rocked up to the Goffs Punchestown Sale earlier this year and duly purchased the top two lots for a combined €820,000.

Although no one provides the National Hunt sector with a greater level of support, McManus's public auction purchases have tended to be more discreet. The only other sale he has bought at under his own name, based on the last 20 years' worth of results on the Racing Post database, was the Goffs-backed Yorton Farm event at which he secured Jonbon for £570,000 in 2020.

Whether his recent sales ring activities are simply serendipity, rather than a change in strategy, remains to be seen. But, as we tend to see more regularly at high-end Flat sales, a major owner appearing in person generally seems to coincide with an upswing in the market.

Will McManus and his talent scouts put in an appearance at Fairyhouse? Vendors will certainly be hoping so.

2. French flavour

Buyers continue to show a real appetite for French-bred stock, as evidenced by results at the Arkle Sale. Eight of the top ten lots bore the 'FR' suffix, including the five most expensive offerings. With more than 21 per cent of the Derby Sale catalogue having been born in France - 90 out of 420 catalogued lots - it seems entirely likely that trend will continue during this week's action.

The Arkle was headed by a €275,000 son of Goliath Du Berlais bought by Gordon Elliott . That transaction continued a sensational run for Haras de la Tuilerie's rapidly emerging star, following on from supplying the Lingstown maiden winner Monster Truck, who topped the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale at £530,000.

Talk The Talk: his Karaktar half-brother is among the lots on offer Credit: Patrick McCann

There are, after withdrawals, seven lots by Goliath Du Berlais in the Derby Sale catalogue. If recent form is any guide, the group will be in high demand.

Haras de Cercy's Karaktar, sire of multiple Grade 1 winner Il Est Francais and the high-class Jagwar, also boasts a notably strong hand. He is represented by Lakefield Farm's Walk The Talk (302 ), a well-named half-brother to Joseph O'Brien's top-level scorer Talk The Talk, and Altenbach Bloodstock's half-sister to Koktail Divin (already named Notre Divine, 410 ).

No Risk At All is the sire of the aforementioned sibling to Brighterdaysahead and Caldwell Potter, while the likes of Choeur Du Nord, Doctor Dino and Great Pretender, each of whom supplied at least one winner at this year's Cheltenham Festival, also have offspring in the catalogue.

3. Deep pedigrees abound

The sibling to Brighterdaysahead, Caldwell Potter and Mighty Potter is far from the only well-bred lot in this year's catalogue.

Other standouts on paper include the second foal out of the classy Posh Trish from Peter Nolan Bloodstock (176 ). The son of Walk In The Park is a brother to last year's sales-topper who went the way of Ryan Mahon and Dan Skelton at €285,000.

Another lot out of a classy racemare is the Crystal Ocean filly out of Grade 1 winner Adriana Des Mottes (317 ). The half-sister to Embassy Gardens is offered by Clonmult Farm.

Embassy Gardens: his Crystal Ocean half-sister will be offered as Lot 317 Credit: Patrick McCann

Manister House Stud presents the Walk In The Park filly out of another top-level winner in Bitofapuzzle (360 ). This youngster is a sister to Reynoldstown Novices' Chase scorer The Changing Man.

Lakefield Farm, the outfit that sold Brighterdaysahead in 2022, brings another daughter of Kapgarde in the French-bred Narda Des Obeaux (294 ). She is a sibling to two winners, most notably her Midlands Grand National-winning brother Isaac Des Obeaux, while her dam is a half-sister to Clan Des Obeaux, with whom she shares her sire.

Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale factfile

Where Tattersalls Ireland sales complex, County Meath

When Two-day part one begins on Wednesday, with sessions starting at 10am; part two takes place on Friday, also beginning at 10am

Last year's stats From 401 lots offered, 330 sold (82 per cent) for turnover of €17,576,000 (up 26 per cent year-on-year), an average price of €53,260 (up 11 per cent) and a median of €43,000 (up 13 per cent)

Notable graduates Brighterdaysahead (sold by Lakefield Farm, bought by Gordon Elliott Racing for €310,000); Doctor Steinberg (sold by Sluggara Farm, bought by Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins for €95,000); Grey Dawning (sold by Castledillon Stud, bought by Brendan Bashford Bloodstock for €40,000); Romeo Coolio (sold by Clononeen Stud, bought by Monbeg Stables for €92,000)

More on the Derby Sale:

'It should be very strong' - Coolmara Stables optimistic after Grade 1-winning update ahead of Tattersalls Ireland

'It's a different kind of buzz' - Denis and Louise O'Regan poised to consign first draft at Derby Sale

‘I'd say Dan Skelton is waking them all up’ - Peter Nolan hopeful of continued Anglo-Irish spending with top-class Derby draft