'A catalogue of real quality' - something for everyone as Goffs February Sale catalogue is unveiled

The catalogue for the Goffs February Sale is now online and features a diverse blend of two-year-olds, horses in training and stores as well as weanlings and breeding stock.

Taking place at Kildare Paddocks on February 11-12, the sale will begin with a full day of 266 weanlings, while the second day will see two-year-olds, stores, horses-in-training and breeding stock go under the hammer. The inaugural Goffs February Point-To-Point Sale will take place after the breeding stock session, with a separate catalogue to be released closer to the sale.

The Flat weanling section boasts those by sires such as Ace Impact, Baaeed, Galiway, Ghaiyyath, Good Guess, Harzand, Havana Grey, Mehmas, Minzaal, Native Trail, New Bay, Persian Force, Sands Of Mali, Shaquille, Sioux Nation and Starman.

There will also be a high-class collection of National Hunt youngstock, including lots by Crystal Ocean, Doctor Dino, Goliath Du Berlais, Jukebox Jury, Kapgarde, Nirvana Du Berlais, No Risk At All and Walk In The Park.

The breeding stock section includes mares and fillies from many of Europe’s leading breeders, including the Aga Khan Studs, Airlie Stud, Baroda Stud, Mountarmstrong Stud, the Irish National Stud and The Castlebridge Consignment. Covering sires represented include Henry Longfellow, Look De Vega, Mill Stream, Minzaal, Sands Of Mali, Shaquille, Sioux Nation, Starman and Teofilo.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "Goffs February Sale offers unrivalled choice for Flat and National Hunt breeders, pinhookers and end-users at this time of year. We're grateful to our vendors for making February their first choice at this time of year resulting in a catalogue of real quality and incredible depth. Together with the team at Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, we look forward to welcoming buyers from home and abroad to Kildare Paddocks to get our 2026 sales season off to a strong start.

"Following significant vendor requests we have added the inaugural February Point-To-Point Sale which is an exciting addition to our portfolio of sales in this sector, which already includes the Punchestown, Aintree, Doncaster Spring and Newbury Sales.”

Both days start at 10am and print catalogue will be available next week.

