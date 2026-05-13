Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York

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On the tenth anniversary of Frankel's first runner and winner, it was highly appropriate that the champion's niece claimed her maiden Group success at York.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Legacy Link showed grit and determination in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes, pulling clear of the runner-up Felicitas near the line after a ding-dong battle, to add further lustre to her impeccable pedigree.

The Juddmonte homebred three-year-old filly is out of the winning Galileo mare Chiasma , the sole full-sister to the unbeaten world champion and fellow Group 1 winner Noble Mission , while she is also a three-parts sister to Group 3 winner Bullet Train .

"These are the pedigrees; it's a privilege to be riding fillies like this," rider Colin Keane told Racing TV. "I'd imagine she'll come on a lot from today. I think she'll appreciate going a mile and a half, I think that's where you might see the best of her."

Aside from Frankel's prowess on the track and at stud, his two full- or half-sisters have been compiling promising records of their own. Despite not claiming black type, Chiasma still ran out a cosy winner at Kempton over a mile and a half and has now produced a Group winner from her first foal.

Chiasma with her now two-year-old filly by Dubawi, a sister to Legacy Link Credit: Juddmonte

Her half-sister Joyeuse , by fellow Juddmonte sire stalwart Oasis Dream, was twice a Listed winner and a multiple Group-placed performer on the track. She is now the dam of the Group 1-placed Maximal and Jubiloso, as well as Mill Reef Stakes winner Array and the Group 3-placed Jouncy.

Stakes performer Jovial, another of Joyeuse's daughters, produced last year's narrow French 2,000 Guineas runner-up and Celebration Mile winner Jonquil, who Keane is booked to ride in Saturday's BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes.

Another sibling, the Kingman-sired Kikkuli , was sold to take up stallion duties at Paardeberg Stud in South Africa , while Bullet Train, Morpheus , Proconsul and Noble Mission are all ensconced as sires in a variety of locations around the world.

Legacy Link is by Dubawi and became his 204th individual Group scorer and the 16th Group/Graded winner bred on the potent Dubawi-Galileo cross.

The nick has also produced champion sire and 2,000 Guineas hero Night Of Thunder, world champion and young Darley sire Ghaiyyath, and Group 1-winning juvenile Henry Longfellow, a burgeoning stallion at Coolmore.

Legacy Link won her second start last year, having run third to Evolutionist on her debut at Newmarket's July course in August. Her Haydock win was followed by a valiant fourth in the Fillies' Mile behind champion juvenile filly Precise, with Venetian Lace and Evolutionist filling the placings.

Chiasma has a two-year-old sister to Legacy Link, named Zhuri, and a yearling brother to the pair. She was covered by Wootton Bassett last year.

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