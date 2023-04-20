Royal newcomers among those to watch at Newbury on Friday

Reminder

Bridget Maiden Fillies' Stakes (Newcomers' Race) (GBB Race) (Div II) (5.30 Friday)

What's the story

Reminder is regally bred - quite literally - given she was bred by the late Queen and now sports the royal colours for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. A daughter of champion sire Dubawi, the Michael Bell-trained three-year-old has a fascinating page to boot as a half-sibling to three Group or Graded winners.

How is she bred?

She is the seventh foal out of the Danehill Dancer mare Memory, the winner of three races including the Albany and Cherry Hinton Stakes for Richard Hannon snr and Highclere.

Reminder is a half-sister to the high-class Call To Mind Credit: Mark Cranham

The now 15-year-old has been a fine producer at stud, with her notable offspring including Belmont Gold Cup winner Call To Mind (by Galileo), Acomb Stakes scorer and Sumbe sire Recorder (Galileo) and Swedish Group winner Learn By Heart (Frankel). Memory is in turn a half-sister to Tyros Stakes scorer Remember Alexander, being out of the winning Diesis mare Nausicaa.

Who does she have to contend with?

Reminder faces eight rivals on her racecourse bow, perhaps most notably the Niarchos homebred Eleutheromania, a daughter of Invincible Spirit out of a Galileo half-sister to black type performers/winners including Prix Marcel Boussac heroine Denebola, and from the family of Maxios and Bago. Another is Cracksman filly Dalrymple, a St Albans Bloodstock homebred and half-sister to stakes winner Dal Harraild.

Awtaad's Lady Of Anjou is a granddaughter of Fillies' Mile winner and 1,000 Guineas second Aqaarid, while Lady Bamford homebred Heavenly Wish is a daughter of Pivotal out of a half-sister to Matron Stakes scorer Chachamaidee.

Others to note on the card

The preceding Bridget Maiden Fillies' Stakes (Newcomers' Race) (GBB Race) (Div I) (4.55) sees another royal newcomer in Gentle Light, a Frankel full-sister to last year's Summer Stakes scorer Light Refrain. Another eyecatcher is Fakhama, Shadwell's homebred daughter of Kingman out of dual South African top-level winner Majmu.

