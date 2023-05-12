Royal first result for Land Force at Nottingham

It was not only notable that Serried Ranks was carrying the famous royal scarlet and purple colours to victory for the first time since last weekend's coronation, he was also a maiden success for first-season sire Land Force in the at Nottingham on Friday.

The Highclere Stud resident had only fielded two other runners in Britain so far this season before a pleasing performance by the Ralph Beckett-trained colt under Rob Hornby.

Serried Ranks was bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II and the fourth foal out of the Paco Boy mare Pack Together, a maiden winner who achieved numerous Listed placings for Richard Hannon. Pack Together herself was sold on at Tattersalls last December as part of a dispersal by The Royal Studs.

Land Force has a first crop of 115 registered foals and has been standing at £5,000 this year. The son of No Nay Never won the Group 2 Richmond Stakes during his time with Aidan O'Brien.

