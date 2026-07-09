Royal enterprise brings another St Leger contender as Point Of Law makes Newmarket breakthrough

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There can be very few horses in the royal collection with quite the supreme breeding as Thursday’s Bahrain Trophy winner Point Of Law, whose female side is the result of a chance encounter.

Bred by King Charles III, the Frankel colt is the first foal of Portfolio. She raced in the colours of the late Queen Elizabeth II as a Japanese-bred daughter of the country’s most important sire of this century, the late Deep Impact, and Diploma, a Dubawi mare who won the Listed Lyric Stakes at York in 2016 for Sir Michael Stoute.

It is still early days but his team did not seem against sending him further along the path towards September’s St Leger following a game half-length success in this Group 3 trial at Newmarket.

John Warren, the royal bloodstock and racing adviser, said: “Portfolio’s dam was en route to Canada; she was going to run in a race out there, but she had a problem travelling and she was very unwell when she got off the plane.

“We sent her to Christophe Clement [the late US-based trainer], but she didn’t recover from the issue. As we were halfway across the world, we decided to continue to the other half, and sent her to Japan.

Point Of Law relaxes in the winner's enclosure after the Bahrain Trophy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“We had a colt and a filly by Deep Impact, and the filly, Portfolio, became stakes-placed and a nearly 100-rated filly. She was very useful. This is her first foal. She’s had a few issues with breeding, but she’s got one other foal [a Churchill colt born in February].”

There is quite a bit going on in this family as Diploma is also the dam of Point Of Law’s very close relative Warrant Holder, also by Frankel, and disputing favouritism for Saturday’s John Smith’s Cup at York after his spirited second to Opportunity in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Diploma herself is registered to have died last year but is the dam of Golden Orbit (by Sea The Stars), a maiden winner who was well beaten in last month’s Ribblesdale Stakes, and there is a two-year-old brother of Warrant Holder, already named Top Scholar.

While the now-retired Stoute trained three generations of the family, John and Thady Gosden have taken on the latest. Point Of Law began his career only in the spring and was hampered in the early stages of his third start in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, later staying on down the outside to finish only a length and a half behind Limestone in fourth.

“Deep Impact stayed two miles and that was the confidence we had to come and take on those mile-and-three-quarter horses at Ascot,” said Warren.

Inner City Blues (William Buick, right) wins the July Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Considering the future with Point Of Law, he said: “I’d have thought one of the options that has to be considered is the Leger, just to look at. What John flags up before then, we’ll obviously discuss, but he’s a lovely horse, a big, raw horse who has got a future in front of him.

“It’s been a nice step by step, and if he can continue to make more improvement – he needs to – then why wouldn’t the Leger be a target?”

In the next race, Inner City Blues became the 15th individual Group winner for Darley sire Blue Point when he carried the same Godolphin blue colours of his father in the July Stakes.

The colt was the second most expensive individual to have been bought at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale in May, when knocked down to Anthony Stroud for €900,000. Inner City Blues had been presented by Yeomanstown Stud as a half-brother to winning sprinter Ironwill from a sharp family produced by a partnership with Ridge Manor Stud.

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