Royal bloodlines and Classic families: we put the pedigrees of the leading 1,000 Guineas contenders under the microscope

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Having put the leading 2,000 Guineas contenders under the microscope, it's now the turn of the 1,000 Guineas prospects. We run the rule through the big guns and what their pages tell us.

Starspangledbanner - Way To My Heart (Galileo)

It looks set to be a massive weekend for Starspangledbanner and his dual Group 1-winning daughter Precise heads to Newmarket with a big chance to claim Classic success.

Last year's champion juvenile filly is to date the leading performer bred on the Starspangledbanner-Galileo nick, with her Group 1 wins coming in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies' Mile. Her dam Way To My Heart was bred by the O'Briens' Whisperview Trading but did not win on the track. However she had the pedigree to make amends at stud, being a sister to Kingfisher, a dual Listed winner who also placed second in the Irish Derby and Gold Cup.

Kingfisher (far side): dual Listed winner and Group 1-placed son of Galileo is a brother to Precise's dam Credit: Edward Whitaker

Their Halling dam, Mystical Lady, a Listed winner over a mile at Dundalk, is in turn a half-sibling to Leopardstown 2,000 Guineas Trial winner and Poule d'Essai des Poulains third Furner's Green, as well as stakes scorer Palace, the dam of Beresford Stakes victors High Definition and Innisfree, the latter also second in the Futurity Trophy.

Starman - Johara (Iffraaj)

A brilliant flagbearer for her outstanding young sire Starman , last year's champion first-season stallion, Venetian Sun has already struck at Group 1 level. That came with a game victory over subsequent Breeders' Cup victor Gstaad in the Prix Morny, with subsequent Middle Park Stakes victor Wise Approach in third.

Starman was a top-class sprinter on the track, gaining Group 1 laurels in the July Cup, although he is out of a Montjeu mare who won over a mile and a quarter. Venetian Sun's stakes-placed dam is by Iffraaj and her wins all came over six furlongs.

Venetian Sun: Prix Morny and Albany Stakes winner bids for Classic victory Credit: Patrick McCann

There is a middle-distance influence in the pedigree, however, as Johara is out of Hurricane Irene, a Green Desert half-sister to Wavering and Mandaean, Group 1 winners over a mile and a quarter. That being said, another half-sibling, Winters Moon, is the dam of Middle Park winners Shadow Of Light and Earthlight.

No Nay Never - Alluringly (Fastnet Rock)

No Nay Never's reputation as a top-class source of juveniles and sprinters is not in doubt. He has yet to supply a Classic winner as yet, but could his Cheveley Park-winning daughter True Love change that?

The filly was last seen coasting to a comfortable win in the seven-furlong Priory Belle Stakes at Leopardstown, certainly a positive ahead of her Newmarket run. She has also the pedigree to suggest the step up to a mile should be within reach. Her Fastnet Rock dam, Alluringly , was third in the Oaks and she is in turn out of All For Glory, an unraced daughter of Giant’s Causeway and Oaks runner-up All Too Beautiful. All Too Beautiful is herself a Sadler's Wells sister to a certain Galileo and a half-sibling to another titan in Sea The Stars.

All Too Beautiful: sister to Galileo and ancestress of True Love Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

True Love's sister Truly Enchanting landed the Airlie Stud Stakes as a juvenile. Their half-sister by Galileo, Lily Pond was also a Group 2 scorer when landing the Kilboy Estate Stakes over 1m1f.

Ghaiyyath - Majestic Queen (Kheleyf)

Darley's world champion Ghaiyyath has made an exciting start to his stud career and a Classic winner would put the icing on top of a pretty laden cake. Godolphin's homebred filly has done very little wrong for Andre Fabre, concluding her juvenile career with an eye-catching Group 2 win in the Prix du Calvados at Deauville last August.

Ghaiyyath: world champion has started his stud career on the right footing Credit: Darley

In terms of her pedigree, the three-parts sister to seven-furlong German Listed winner Maria Amalia should have no issues with the trip. Her dam, Majestic Queen , won over a mile and struck in Group company at seven furlongs. The Kheleyf 16-year-old is out of a Danehill mare who won over a mile and a quarter and who is a sister to Listed winner Fairy Of The Night.

That mare has produced the multiple Group 2-winning Muthmir, in addition to another Pattern scorer in My Titania. That Sea The Stars mare is the dam of Prix Eugene Adam victor and St James's Palace Stakes third My Prospero, as well as Australian Group 2 winner My Oberon and 12-length Ayr Listed scorer My Astra. Her three-year-old Wootton Bassett filly, My Ophelia, was an impressive winner on debut last October.

Starman - Ediyva (Kingman)

The second representative for Starman in this contest. David Ward's homebred arrives off the back of two runs, winning by four lengths at Nottingham last August before finishing a half-length second in the Rockfel Stakes.

The Prettiest Star hails from the Aga Khan family of Estimate and Enzeli Credit: Edward Whitaker

There is plenty of hope for her supporters that she should stay the mile. Her Aga Khan-bred dam, Kingman mare Ediyva , won over seven furlongs and is a half-sister to mile Listed scorer Elamaz and Emaniya, a Group-placed performer over 1m1f. The trio are out of Emiyna, a Maria's Mon mare whose dam, Ebaza, is a half-sister to Irish Oaks and Prix Royal-Oak victress Ebadiyla. Other half-siblings include Gold Cup winners Estimate and Enzeli.

Frankel - Sobetsu (Dubawi)

Abashiri takes a massive step up after her one all-weather run at Kempton in November, albeit she won by a ready four lengths. The Godolphin homebred is a Frankel sister to English Rose, a Group 2 winner of the Balanchine over 1m1f and second in the Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland over an extended mile.

Abashiri: heads to the 1,000 Guineas for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby Credit: Edward Whitaker

The pair are out of the top-class Dubawi mare Sobetsu , who captured Group 1 success in the 2017 Prix Saint-Alary. There is plenty of Classic/ Group 1 blood in the page with the likes of Imagine, Generous, Horatio Nelson and Van Gogh among the top-level winners, so a step up in trip at some stage would surely suit her well.

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