Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:04 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:04 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

Royal Ascot prospect River In Paradise up for grabs in Tattersalls Online Pop-Up Sale

Lingfield winner River In Paradise is being offered in the Tattersalls Online June Pop-Up Sale this Friday
Lingfield winner River In Paradise is being offered in the Tattersalls Online June Pop-Up Sale this Friday
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Recent juvenile winner River In Paradise is set to be offered as a Royal Ascot prospect on Friday in the Tattersalls Online June Pop-Up Sale.

Consigned by Lambourn trainer Robert Edwards, the daughter of Lope Y Fernandez took a fillies’ maiden over six furlongs stakes at Lingfield last Thursday evening and was given a Racing Post Rating of 76.

The filly, who was making her debut against some more experienced rivals, scored by a length and a half and is now being aimed for next Wednesday’s Windsor Castle Stakes.

A 10,000gns Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale purchase, the filly bred by the Colbert Stud Syndicate is the first foal out of winning Invincible Spirit mare River Eden, herself a daughter of Listed Silver Tankard Stakes winner Lady Heidi.

The Tattersalls Online June Pop-Up Sale has been responsible in the past for Listed-winning filly Hot Darling, who sold for 460,000gns in 2024, and last year’s debut two-year-old winner Miss Yechance, who sold for 250,000gns and has had success at at the 2026 Dubai Racing Carnival.

Read next:

Willie Mullins-trained Sony Bill tops Tattersalls Online trade at 64,000gns 

Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly up for sale at Tattersalls July 

author image
Bloodstock features writer

Published on inNews

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inNews
more inBetting offers
more inNews
more inBetting offers