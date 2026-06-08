Royal Ascot prospect River In Paradise up for grabs in Tattersalls Online Pop-Up Sale

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Recent juvenile winner River In Paradise is set to be offered as a Royal Ascot prospect on Friday in the Tattersalls Online June Pop-Up Sale.

Consigned by Lambourn trainer Robert Edwards, the daughter of Lope Y Fernandez took a fillies’ maiden over six furlongs stakes at Lingfield last Thursday evening and was given a Racing Post Rating of 76.

The filly, who was making her debut against some more experienced rivals, scored by a length and a half and is now being aimed for next Wednesday’s Windsor Castle Stakes.

A 10,000gns Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale purchase, the filly bred by the Colbert Stud Syndicate is the first foal out of winning Invincible Spirit mare River Eden, herself a daughter of Listed Silver Tankard Stakes winner Lady Heidi.

The Tattersalls Online June Pop-Up Sale has been responsible in the past for Listed-winning filly Hot Darling, who sold for 460,000gns in 2024, and last year’s debut two-year-old winner Miss Yechance, who sold for 250,000gns and has had success at at the 2026 Dubai Racing Carnival.

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