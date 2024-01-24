Richmond Stakes winner Land Force on the move to Hedgeholme Stud

The regally related Richmond Stakes winner Land Force is on the move from Highclere Stud to Hedgeholme Stud for the upcoming covering season.

Having stood at the Warrens' operation since his retirement from racing in 2020, the son of No Nay Never has sired a number of winners led by the Turkish Listed-placed Velox.

Other highlights include the King and Queen's 2023 Glorious Goodwood winner Serried Ranks and dual winners Band Of Joy, On Borrowed Time and Good Morning Alex.

He covered 130 mares last year at a fee of £5,000, having been introduced to breeders at £6,500 for 2020, and will be priced at £2,500 this term.

Land Force hails from an impressive family as his Group-winning dam Theann is a Rock Of Gibraltar daughter of the great Cassandra Go. That makes her a half-sister to triple Group 1 winner Halfway To Heaven, the dam of champions Magical and Rhododendron, the last-named also the dam of 2023 Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup Turf hero Auguste Rodin.

Theann is also a half-sister to Tickled Pink, dam of the 2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Victoria Road and a dual Group winner herself.

Hedgeholme Stud's Andrew Spalding said: "I wasn't looking to stand a stallion this year but I've supported him every year and there are not many sprint sires up in the north.

"He covered 130 mares last year but Jake Warren thought he might benefit from a fee reduction and change of scenery."

A €350,000 Goffs Orby yearling purchase by MV Magnier and Mayfair from Oaks Farm Stables, Land Force won at the Curragh on his second start at two for Aidan O'Brien.

He picked up third places in the Marble Hill and Norfolk Stakes before a first black-type success in the Tipperary Stakes. His career highlight came at Goodwood in the Richmond Stakes, while he was also fourth in the Prix Morny.

