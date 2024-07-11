Richardson and Thormans take top honours at the TBA Flat Breeders' Awards

Chris Richardson and Paul and Sara Thorman won the two most prestigious gongs of the evening at the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association Flat Breeders’ Awards for 2023.

Cheveley Park Stud's managing director Richardson received the Dominion Bronze award, which recognises outstanding contribution and long-term commitment from someone in the industry.

The Thormans, who have run Trickledown Stud since 1990, received the Andrew Devonshire Bronze award, which acknowledges outstanding achievement and contribution.

Richardson started out in the industry in his teens, after his brother Tim asked him to join him in France, and he alternated between France and the United States before joining Cheveley Park Stud in December 1986.

Having remained there ever since, he has responsibilities between racing and breeding and has also guided the stud to become one of Britain’s leading operations.

The Thormans have been among Britain’s leading sales consignors for more than 30 years and sold 2,000 Guineas winners in consecutive years – George Washington and Cockney Rebel – selling both as yearlings but having pinhooked the latter. They also pinhooked Halland Park Lass for 12,000gns and resold her a year later for 710,000gns after the emergence of her first foal Dutch Art, who stood at Cheveley Park during his stallion career.

The other personality award, the TBA Stud Employee Award, went to Carla Bowers, who works for David and Caroline Brocklehurst at Charlock Stud at Abthorpe.

Bowers was presented with the New England Stud-sponsored Stud Employee of the Year Bronze and a £2,000 cheque. The other five finalists, Chris Constantine (Shadwell Stud), Jason Parkin (Culworth Grounds), Kelly Coole (Trinity Park Stud), Rebecca Platt (Little Lodge Farm) and Laura Wright (Hazelwood Bloodstock), all received £250 in acknowledgement of their achievements.

Whitsbury Manor Stud collected three trophies. Voted for by an industry panel, the British European Breeders’ Fund’s Stallion Special Merit Award went to Havana Grey; Chaldean’s success in the 2,000 Guineas enabled Whitsbury Manor to take the Silver Rose Bowl as Breeder of the Year, and his dam Suelita was named Broodmare of the Year for the HJ Joel Silver Salver, sponsored by Barton Stud.

Frankel regained the BBA Silver Cigar Box for leading British-based sire by earnings in 2023, while Kingman, who was represented by more than 100 winners, was awarded the Barleythorpe Stud Silver Cup for the leading British-based sire by Flat winners.

The other awards based on statistics were the Queen’s Silver Cup for leading British-based breeder, which went to Shadwell for the third time but first since 2005, and the Tattersalls Silver Salver for Britain’s leading first-season sire, which was awarded to Darley's Too Darn Hot, whose first-crop juvenile winners included Fallen Angel in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Fallen Angel’s success led to Steve Parkin’s Yorkshire stud Branton Court being awarded the Special Merit Award, the TBA Silver Salver.

Wales got off the mark, and Havana Grey made his mark again, when the Langham Cup, presented to the Small Breeder of the Year, went to Kelly Thomas, who runs what she describes as “a small private stud located just north of Carmarthen”. Maywood bred Vandeek, who won both the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes in 2023.

The Filly of Merit Award, given to the British-bred filly who had significant success in the year, went to Annisette, who won four of her six races in 2023 after being transferred from Newmarket to the US, including the Del Mar Oaks and the American Oaks. She was bred by the Morera Partnership.

Claire Sheppard, chief executive of the TBA said: "The TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards evening is about celebrating the achievements of British bred successes and it was another great evening and especially pleasing to see so many stud farms bringing members of their teams to share the celebrations this year.

"Our thanks to our sponsors and partners this evening – Dullingham Park, Newsells Park Stud, Chasemore Farm, New England Stud, Tattersalls, British EBF and Barton Stud – for their generous support of this event."

