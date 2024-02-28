Richard Phillips to be keynote speaker as TBA Bloodstock Conference details unveiled

Details for the 2024 TBA Bloodstock Conference have been released, with trainer and founder of National Racehorse Week, Richard Phillips, announced as the keynote speaker for this year’s event, which will take place at Tattersalls, Newmarket on Tuesday, June 25.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s one-day conference will once again be hosted by leading racing broadcaster and journalist Lydia Hislop and will feature talks and presentations with leading industry experts on a range of topics, including equine health and welfare; innovation and technology; environmental and business sustainability; and recruiting and nurturing a diverse and fulfilled workforce.

The afternoon session will feature an interactive panel session on current breeding industry topics.

Phillips said: “I'm delighted to be invited to speak at this year’s Bloodstock Conference. I have a lifelong passion for the bloodstock world and look forward to sharing opinions, ideas and views with those attending.”

Hislop added: “This is such an important aspect of the industry, and I enjoyed listening to some fascinating opinions and views form leading experts on the current and future health of the bloodstock industry at last year's event.

"These conferences are designed to encourage people to learn and share ideas to help shape its future, and I am looking forward to hosting it again, with some big topics on the agenda.”

TBA chief executive Claire Sheppard said: “We are really looking forward to delivering this event for a second time. The feedback from last year’s inaugural conference was extremely positive and we have gone away and reviewed all aspects to help shape this year’s programme, with some very topical sessions lined up, which we hope will provide a great opportunity for people to get together, hear from leading experts and generate and share ideas on the future of the sector.”

Tickets for the conference are free for TBA members and TBA Access subscribers, with a priority booking window now live for members until March 8. Non-members tickets will be available from March 8 for £60, which will also include a year’s membership to TBA Access.

Further information on the event’s speakers and schedule will be released in due course.

