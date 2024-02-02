Retirement of Galicuix - the 8,000gns mare who produced Classic winner Galileo Gold

Galicuix, the find of a lifetime by Colin Murfitt and dam of Classic winner Galileo Gold, has been retired from breeding duties at the businessman's Pantile Stud in the Fens.

Now 16, the twice-raced maiden Galileo mare was bought by Murfitt for just 8,000gns at the 2013 Tattersalls December Mare Sale, less than a year after she had produced the future 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace winner who is now a stallion at Haras de Bouquetot.

Galicuix has an impressive pedigree, being a half-sister to Group 1 sprinter and York racecourse's equine ambassador Goldream and a granddaughter of one of the mighty Montjeu's sisters.

"She's been incredible," said Bo Hicks-Little, manager of the stud in Soham. "The boss had just wanted another mare at the time, we went up there and I don't know how we got her so cheaply; we got her home and there was nothing wrong with her at all."

It was after acquiring the mare that Murfitt actually bought Galileo Gold himself.

Akhu Najla, the Kingman half-brother to Galileo Gold sold to Oliver St Lawrence for 2,700,000gns at Tattersalls Credit: Laura Green

"The boss is a builder and I think he was doing some work for Hugo Palmer," explained Hicks-Little. "They were in the yard and think they walked past and saw a door card of an unnamed yearling and they'd said they'd got the mare.

"He was persuaded to buy him from Hugo, he won at Salisbury and Haydock in Colin's name before he had an offer; he sold him before he won the Vintage Stakes for Al Shaqab."

Galicuix has produced seven winners from seven runners, including Kingman's son Akhu Najla, sold for an incredible 2,700,000gns at Book 1 in 2020. An easy winner at Yarmouth and Listed-placed, he is now thought to be in Bahrain, while her eighth foal, a Too Darn Hot filly named Fior Di Bosco, is registered with Karl Burke and has a Tattersalls 1,000 Irish Guineas entry.

After a couple of worrying moments during motherhood, the team has decided to be cautious.

"She's a very quiet, sweet mare who didn't do a lot on the racecourse but she can certainly breed a beautiful animal," continued Hicks-Little. "Akhu Najla was exceptional and the night she produced him, we nearly lost her, it was all very traumatic as she had a bleed that night.

"We've decided she's done enough now. She was bought for 8,000gns and I think her offspring alone have made around £4 million; she doesn't owe us anything. She'll be here forever, she's a star."

It is a busy time at Pantile for Hicks-Little, who has foaled two of 24 anticipated arrivals among a band of mares which belong to both Murfitt and outside clients. A decade ago it was responsible for producing and raising the Chesham Stakes winner Richard Pankhurst on behalf of Rachel Hood.

Expectation will then switch to Galicuix's final gift, an as-yet unnamed Kingman filly who has been retained and has just turned two.

"She's currently being broken and will go to Roger Varian," said Hicks-Little.

"She's quite an immature filly, she'll need some time. It would be nice if she does something and then she'll definitely come back here and carry on the line."

