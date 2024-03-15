Remarkable Cheltenham Festival double for Sway as McManus siblings strike

Califet mare Sway achieved a rare Cheltenham Festival double when Limerick Lace followed her brother into the Prestbury Park winner's enclosure.

The 18-year-old won eight times under rules in France and Britain, including a trio of Listed contests over hurdles for breeder-trainer Guy Cherel. She subsequently struck at Ludlow and Exeter for Jonjo O'Neill.

Sway has continued winning ways in her second career too. Her first foal, the Yeats gelding Spades Are Trumps, won three times for Gavin Cromwell, while her second, Spades Are Trumps' brother Ilikedwayurthinkin, won four times and was second in a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

Sway went to Galileo next and produced winning hurdler Walk Me Home, while she did not produce a foal in 2016. Her next, however, was Limerick Lace, who struck in Friday's Mares' Chase at Cheltenham.

Inothewayurthinkin (Derek O'Connor) wins the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Patrick McCann

The Walk In The Park mare's brother Inothewayurthinkin was next and he triumphed in Thursday's Kim Muir, having also placed third in Grade 1 company in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick behind Gaelic Warrior.

The festival-winning siblings were bred by Noreen McManus and carry the familiar green and gold hoops of her husband JP.

Excitingly, Sway has a two-year-old colt and yearling filly by Walk In The Park, thus making them siblings to the Cheltenham Festival winners. Sway's five-year-old Flemensfirth son Mywayofthinkin, meanwhile, was a promising second on his debut in a Leopardstown bumper in December for Cromwell.

Her unraced four-year-old gelding by Getaway is named Thatsdwayimthinkin.

Sway follows in the footsteps of another remarkable mare in Robbe, whose Delta Work (Network) and Jazzy Matty (Doctor Dino) struck in the Cross Country Chase and Boodles Handicap Hurdle last year.

