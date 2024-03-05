Record contribution to prize-money of €3 million from Irish EBF

The Irish European Breeders’ Fund, Irish racing’s largest sponsor and who are funded by Irish Stallion Farms, have announced a new record-high sponsorship of €3 million for 2024.

This brings the overall contribution to more than €60m since the foundation of the IEBF in 1983. The spend will encompass nearly 500 races, both Flat and jumps, that will carry EBF conditions throughout the year.

The €3m injection has enabled the creation of the €330,000 3YO Spring Series, with the €200,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Gowran Classic as its showpiece.

It has also allowed the Irish EBF to underwrite all two-year-old EBF maiden races with €18,000 of minimum prize-money and all EBF maiden hurdles and beginners' chases with a €15,000 minimum prize fund.

Joe Foley, Irish EBF chairman, said: “The Irish EBF governors are delighted to announce another record contribution to Irish prize-money for the 2024 racing year. This will allow us to continue our normal sponsorship programme spanning almost 500 races but also to add extra support in many areas.

"All Irish EBF two-year-old maidens carrying a minimum €18,000 prize-money is a significant achievement, but other areas such as Listed races, maiden hurdles, beginners' chases and the exciting new 3YO Spring Series will benefit from our increased spend.

"We look forward to seeing the 3YO Spring Series for middle-distance horses grow and develop, and hope that it becomes as successful and popular as our two-year-old series; the Irish EBF Auction Series and the Irish EBF Median Sires Series.

"As ever, this record contribution would not be possible without the unanimous support and funding from Irish stallion owners, so immense thanks is due to them.”

Jonathan Mullin, HRI director of racing, added: “The Irish EBF has long been the largest sponsor of Irish racing and HRI is hugely appreciative of their long-standing investment, which is underpinned by voluntary contributions from stallion farms all over Ireland.

"The commitment of €3 million towards prize-money includes a key project in 2024: the first year of targeted support for later-developing middle-distance horses. This initiative is the latest in over 40 years of dedicated support from the EBF and for that we thank them sincerely.”

