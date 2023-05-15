Recent £340,000 breeze-up purchase Flora Of Bermuda to make quick racecourse debut

Recent breeze-up purchases are already beginning to be driven off the showroom floor, with the latest being the £340,000 Flora Of Bermuda at Sandown on Tuesday evening.

The Highclere Agency took charge of the Dark Angel filly from Longways Stables at last month's Goffs UK Breeze-Up, where she was among the top four most expensive lots. Now owned by Bermuda Racing and in training with Andrew Balding, she is out of a half-sister to the dam of May Hill winner and Fillies' Mile runner-up Powerful Breeze.

With Royal Ascot tending to be the first objective for this type of two-year-old and at least one run needed beforehand, a fascinating has attracted other similar types.

Flora Of Bermuda made £340,000 in the ring at Doncaster last month

Amo Racing's Havana Grey filly Graceful Thunder came from the same sale at £90,000 and Les Bleus, a Blue Point for Richard Hughes and owner Mark McKay, was picked up for £60,000.

The joint top lot from the Tattersalls Craven Sale, Ocean Runner, was among the first to appear when running at Ascot on Saturday.

A Blue Point colt who entered the Godolphin fold for 625,000gns, he was only fourth of five as an odds-on favourite but showed enough promise on soft ground to suggest there will be races to be won with him.

