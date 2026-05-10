Rayisa’s red-letter day with Classic success and much more to come

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It has long been the case that the names and pedigrees of Aga Khan Stud runners have a familiar ring to them through many generations. At Longchamp on Sunday the brand was front and centre, with Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Rayif following up a Group 3 success by his half-sister Rayevka a mere three hours earlier.

This season just gets better and better for the legacy owner-breeder operation and its head trainer Francis Graffard, with the likes of Calandagan and Daryz set to dominate the European middle-distance division, while the latter’s half-brother Daryzan made an auspicious debut last week and looks to be under consideration for the Prix du Jockey Club.

Rayif is clearly a blend of class and speed, with a mile looking to be right up his street. The chestnut is the sixth Group 1 winner for his sire, Lanwades Stud’s German Derby hero Sea The Moon, with two of those coming through the German Classics via Fantastic Moon and Muskoka.

A little extra stamina has evidently been added to Rayif’s profile by Sea The Moon as Rayevka, his year-older sibling, is by Blue Point and was very impressive in the Prix de Saint-Georges over the minimum trip.

She is being earmarked for the King Charles III Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot, an event which takes place just before a next logical objective for Rayif in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Their dam, Rayisa, ran in the Aga Khan silks with Michael Halford in Ireland, winning a mile maiden at Gowran Park and placing a couple of times in Listed company. These two, her fifth and sixth foals, are a cut above those who had appeared earlier.

Rayisa is a half-sister to Rehana, who won the Group 3 Athasi Stakes, and is out of a half-sister to Rayeni, who was second to Mastercraftsman in the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2009.

Rayif was making his seasonal reappearance in this race, stepping up to a mile on rain-softened ground for the first time after a victory in the Group 3 Prix Francois Boutin over seven furlongs and then taking third behind Puerto Rico and Nighttime in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at that same trip.

“I wasn't sure he’d stay the distance but Francis obviously thought he would, and he did – very well,” Princess Zahra Aga Khan told Sky Sports Racing. “It turns out his older sister is a sprinter and he can get a mile, so it's an absolutely lovely day for that family.”

Rayisa’s foals have all been Irish-bred. After Rayif, she has an unnamed yearling colt by Vadeni and last visited Little Big Bear.

Necklace another Classic Diamond for Prudenzia

In the Pouliches, Diamond Necklace maintained the exhilarating run of Ecurie des Monceaux’s queen Prudenzia.

Aidan O’Brien’s Coolmore-owned filly was following the example of her half-sister Chicquita, who won the Irish Oaks 13 years ago. Another half-sister, Philomene, was a close second in the Prix de Diane in 2021.

The progeny of Prudenzia, bred in a partnership between Monceaux and Skymarc Farm, have produced a sequence of seven-figure sales returns.

Diamond Necklace was signed by MV Magnier of Coolmore for €1,700,000 at the Arqana August Sale, following the similarly expensive acquisition of her sibling Magic Wand, who earned nearly £4 million travelling the world and snared the Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes.

Henri Bozo (left of Coolmore’s MV Magnier) was celebrating the latest moment in a successful business relationship Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

At the same Arqana sale last year, Prudenzia’s Night Of Thunder filly broke the Arqana August record when bought for €3,000,000 by Amo Racing, while the mare has a yearling colt by Siyouni who, if he were not valuable enough already, has yet another update to his page. The mare most recently visited Delacroix.

For Monceaux manager Henri Bozo, it was a moment of significance for various reasons.

“It's our first Poule d'Essai,” he said. “We've been second but we've never won it. In terms of Group 1 wins at a mile, we won the St James's Palace with Most Improved, which was our first Group 1 and was right at the start of Ecurie Monceaux.

“Coolmore have been huge supporters of ours and, in particular, this family, from the start. I'm delighted and she's a filly that really stands head and shoulders above the others.

"I wasn't worried about softening ground because she won on a similar surface here last year. But it's a family of good-ground horses generally. I hope that if she goes to Chantilly [for the Prix de Diane], we might get better weather."

Asked if Diamond Necklace would be the filly to beat in the Diane, Bozo added: “I hope so. There's no reason to suppose she won't stay further or that she won’t be effective on better ground.

"I've never won the Diane either. We were second with this filly's sister, Philomene, and also with Sistercharlie, as well as Chicquita.”

Diamond Necklace had already produced one champagne moment for her sire, St Mark’s Basilica, when becoming his first Group 1 winner in the Prix Marcel Boussac, and now the young Coolmore stallion has a Classic winner from his very first crop.

He has three individual Group winners and sired two of the runners in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, with Thesecretadversary finishing fifth and Venetian Prince tenth.

“She’s like her dad, who improved a lot from to to three,” said O’Brien. “He won the Guineas here [in 2021], came back here and won the French Derby, and we saw what he did after that.

"She was born and reared here [in France] and bought at the sales. She has an unbelievable pedigree.”

Lapotheose brings it on for Bassett

Puerto Rico achieved the best placing of fourth among a quartet of Wootton Bassett runners, nearly a third of the Poulains field. The late Coolmore sire had struck earlier on the card in an appropriate race considering the sponsors, the Camille Pissarro Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary.

Now a Group 2, this event tends to lead in to the Diane, although Wootton Bassett's daughter Lapotheose was the only one in the line-up without an entry in the Classic.

A homebred for Riviera Equine and Maurice Lagasse's Gestut Zur Kuste, she is unbeaten in four starts for Yann Barberot after staying on past the Prix Vanteaux winner Concorde Agreement.

The sire has clicked with her dam Loyale, a minor winner by Turtle Bowl, with Lapotheose's brother Atomic Jones winning the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes for Ger Lyons before a transfer to Hong Kong.

The same breeders also produced Maranoa Charlie from a Wootton Bassett cover in a partnership with Haras d'Etreham. Last autumn's Prix de la Foret winner has begun stallion life at Tally-Ho Stud.

Loyale was sold at Arqana’s Vente d’Elevage for €80,000 to BBA Ireland in late 2023, and her Persian King filly was bred the following February by the Irish National Stud. The operation have a yearling sister to Lapotheose and subsequently sent the mare to City Of Troy.

Wootton Bassett, who was headhunted by Coolmore from Etreham in 2020 and died last year at the age of 17, has unleashed several other Classic contenders in the last few days.

Cameo was a clearcut winner of the Lingfield Oaks Trial, while Constitution River is second-favourite for the Derby after impressing in the Dee Stakes at Chester.

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