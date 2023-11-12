Rathbarry Stud announces 2024 fees and roster including new recruit Bouttemont

Rathbarry Stud has announced fees for its 2024 roster, headed by stalwart Acclamation and with new addition Bouttemont in tow.

Now standing for €25,000 (from €27,500 in 2023), Acclamation is responsible for Group 1 winners including Dark Angel, Marsha, Aclaim, Equiano and Expert Eye, while his Group 2-winning and Group 1-placed son Mehmas is a leading young sire. Acclamation's prolific Hong Kong performer Romantic Warrior made history last month when victorious in the Cox Plate to become a four-time winner at the highest level.

Acclamation's career statistics stand at 152 black-type performers, headed by 31 individual Group winners and 36 stakes scorers. He is also the broodmare sire of Group winners including Broome, Point Lonsdale, Eqtidaar, Jumby, Massaat and Diego Velazquez.

The top-class globetrotter State Of Rest is next at €20,000 (from €25,000). A son of Starspangledbanner, the five-year-old proved popular in his first year of covering, as befitting the winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Prix Ganay, Cox Plate and Saratoga Derby.

Bouttemont: new recruit to Rathbarry Stud for 2024 Credit: Patrick McCann

Bred by Tinnakill Bloodstock out of the unraced Quiet American mare Repose, he is a half-brother to Blue Wind Stakes and Prix de Flore winner Tranquil Lady, by Australia. The pair's Sea The Stars yearling half-sibling was bought by State Of Rest's trainer Joseph O'Brien for €750,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale this autumn, while their dam was purchased by Juddmonte last year and subsequently produced a Frankel filly this term.

The proven Kodi Bear, a son of Kodiac, remains unchanged at €15,000. The Group 2 Celebration Mile winner and Dewhurst Stakes second is the sire of 15 black-type performers, including Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Go Bears Go, this year's Group 3 World Trophy Stakes winner Thunderbear and Listed winners Mystery Angel and Measure Of Magic, who were both Group 1-placed at three.

Rathbarry's roster is completed by new addition Bouttemont, who has been introduced to breeders at €5,000. The Acclamation entire won or placed in 12 of his starts for Yann Barberot, including at Group 3 level last summer when striking in the Prix de Meautry in Deauville and he added Chantilly's Listed Prix Hampton this year.

A €125,000 Arqana August Yearling Sale purchase, the five-year-old is out of the winning Fastnet Rock mare Basilia, a half-sister to French and Hong Kong Group 3 scorer Joyful Trinity, also second in the Group 1 Stewards' Cup.

