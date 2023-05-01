Racing Post Foal Gallery: May
A colt by German Group 2 winner Giant Sandman out of Shamardal mare Any Little Rhyme, a half-sister to the King's 2,000 Guineas contender SlipofthepenCredit: Filip Zwicky
Swanbridge Bloodstock's Logician colt out of Dolly PenroseCredit: Swanbridge Bloodstock
Gainesway's Raging Bull colt out of General Consensus at Greenfield FarmCredit: Gainesway
John Moylan and Seamus Finn's Mogul filly out of RathcappyCredit: Coolmore
Cheveley Park Stud's Kingman colt out of multiple stakes-placed Pivotal mare Red StarlightCredit: Cheveley Park Stud
A Fifty Stars colt out of Grade 3 winner Et DiteCredit: John Bourke
A Shirocco filly out of a Presenting mare enjoying the sunshineCredit: JP Condron
Niels Ohlig's Persian King colt out of Listed winner WeichselCredit: Niels Ohlig
Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 11:39, 1 May 2023
