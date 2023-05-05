Punchestown winner Aione to be offered at ThoroughBid May Sale

Rich and Susannah Ricci's recent Punchestown festival winner Aione is to be offered at next Wednesday's ThoroughBid May Sale.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the gelding added the Colm Quinn BMW Handicap Chase to another win earlier in April at Cork and has prior successes in a point-to-point, a bumper and over hurdles.

“Aione now has plenty of experience over fences and has shown his ability to travel and stay really well over a variety of trips, most notably at Punchestown last week," said the owner's racing manager, Joe Chambers.

"We felt there may be better opportunities for him to take on some big pots in the UK, as there are a greater number of handicap chases there than in Ireland. Also, as he’s now likely to have a UK mark that would have got him into this year’s Randox Grand National, he should appeal to a broader audience looking for a staying chaser that can take them to some of those big days. He’s a horse that will give somebody a lot of fun."

The same team used the ThoroughBid platform to sell Jon Snow for £50,000 to George Baker in November and Chambers added: "To be able to sell flexibly, in this case just a week after our horse's Punchestown win, is great and I hope he attracts plenty of interest.”

Aione will be joined by a number of horses in training, including the Henry de Bromhead-trained pair of Spyglass Hill and Minella Escape, Gordon Elliott’s Rock On Cassie, Olly Murphy’s What Will Be and the Jonjo O’Neill-trained duo of Sermando and Walk In My Shoes. The catalogue includes some point-to-pointers eligible for the company's £5,000 bonus as well as several National Hunt stores, including a Casamento filly out of a full-sister to 2021 King George winner Tornado Flyer.

The CEO of ThoroughBid, James Richardson, said: “The addition of Aione, who was winning at the Punchestown festival just last week, to our May Sale catalogue will have heightened the interest for prospective buyers looking for a ready-made high-class horse in training. He looks a dour stayer, who also had the speed to win bumpers and hurdles over two and two-and-a-half miles, so he’s a very exciting one to have.

“Having broken the season price record for a British point-to-point Flat race horse at our Spring Sale last month, we’re delighted to see another exciting bunch of pointers in this catalogue too. Any horse bought on Wednesday that goes on to win first time out under rules will land £5,000 for their new connections, so hopefully that incentive continues to drive trade.”

Read this next: