Promising Coaxed a first winner as a sire for champion Baaeed

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Baaeed’s first winner of his stallion career looked very much on the smart side as Cheveley Park Stud homebred Coaxed struck on debut at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

A decent-looking collection of juveniles had gathered for the 7f fillies’ novice, where runners remained in the shadier pre-parade ring for preliminaries on account of the heat.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Coaxed, sent off 9-2, showed plenty of pace to defy stall 11 and looked to have wrapped it up with a furlong to go, for all that Godolphin’s 800,000gns Wootton Bassett filly Miss Miniver , a sibling of Group 1 winner Facteur Cheval, closed to a neck.

Baaeed, Shadwell’s champion European miler and older horse based at Beech House Stud in Newmarket, had fielded three other runners around Europe with Gosden producing a second place from Shiyam in its blue and white colours.

Baaeed: on the mark at Kempton Credit: Shadwell

"She's a filly that wants to please you all the time at home, she's never been off the bridle until today," winning jockey Rab Havlin told Racing TV.

"It was a nice performance, she had it easy up front, showed a nice turn of foot and got tired the last half a furlong.

"We know the family well, they've all been pretty nice fillies including this one, so I hope she goes that way. She'll go a mile but can stay at seven for the minute."

Coaxed is a registered bay with a more than a touch of grey clearly inherited from her mother Persuasive, the Dark Angel mare who rounded off her career in landing the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in 2017. She has already produced last year’s Listed October Stakes winner Cajole .

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