Progressive jumper Be Sure added to Auctav February Sale opportunities

The progressive Be Sure has been added to Auctav's February Sale on Wednesday, an auction that includes Listed winners and black-type-producing broodmares.

A five-year-old son of Camelot, Be Sure started his career on the Flat before changing to National Hunt. He was second on his first three starts before grabbing a first win at Fontainebleau over fences in October. He has raced seven times in his new discipline and has won or placed on all of those occasions.

His second dam is the Grade 2-placed Valdance, a multiple winner at Pau and Auteuil.

Trainer Jerome Delaunay said: "He is a practical and easy-to-ride horse. Be Sure is a good jumper and is a horse for heavy ground who enjoys long-distance trips. He is truly versatile and has proven to be proficient in chase."

Other lots include broodmares Miami Du Berlais, a sister to Bonita Du Berlais, Nikita Du Berlais, Bonito Du Berlais, Carlita Du Berlais, and more recently Leon Du Berlais, runner-up in the Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres; Tribune Libre, a sister to Ectot and Most Improved; and Marina, the dam of black-type hurdles performer Kroisade, in foal to Jeu St Eloi.

Bated Breath's Listed Komrad Wermer Willie-Memorial winner Kimi Orenda also features in the sale, as do shares in Prince Gibraltar and Moises Has.

The sale takes place from 6-6.30pm local time (5-5.30pm GMT) on Wednesday, and the catalogue can be viewed here.

Read more

'She's changed a lot physically and is a lovely mare' - Ecurie des Monceaux's mares set for Europe's elite