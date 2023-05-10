Privat 3 Money teams up with Goffs to be title partner of sale on eve of Royal Ascot

Goffs has unveiled Privat 3 Money as the title partner for this year’s London Sale, to be held on the eve of Royal Ascot, Monday, June 19.

The luxury fintech company partnered with Goffs for the first time in 2022, when a top price of £1.2 million for Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal was the highlight of the sale at Kensington Palace Gardens.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: “We are delighted to continue our valued partnership with Privat 3 Money for the 2023 Goffs London Sale. Privat 3 offer expertise and innovation in a traditional market which very much aligns with the Goffs’ ethos, and the natural affinity between P3’s clientele and the international attendees at the London Sale make this a perfect fit."

He continued: "The Goffs London Sale offers the who’s who of international racing the opportunity to mix the business of buying top class horses with an unsurpassed social occasion at a unique time and place. The experience of purchasing a Royal Ascot runner should be as special as the royal meeting itself and our partnership with Privat 3 helped elevate the sale experience for all attendees last year.

"We look forward to working with Reda and his team to deliver another truly memorable Goffs London Sale this year for our vendors, buyers and guests of our luxury brand partners."

Reda Bedjaoui, founder and CEO of Privat 3 Money, said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Goffs London Sale, which is an event that we are proud to be associated with.

"Goffs and Privat 3 share the same ethos of excellence and the same clientele, so it makes total sense for our brands to be aligned once again at the racing year’s most prestigious sale. We are looking forward to another successful year of supporting this event."

