Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News

Plenty on offer as Osarus release breeze-up sale catalogue

Rue Boissonade and Gerald Mosse return after winning the G2 Prix de Malleret
Rue Boissonade: a Group 2-winning graduate of the sale

The Osarus Breeze-Up Sale catalogue is now online, with the 83-lot event set to take place at La Teste in the south-west of France from April 9-10.

The 24 consignors include Hyde Park Stud, whose lots include a Territories filly out of Listed winner and Group 3-placed Deuce Again (lot 32), as well as a Shaman half-sister to Dubai Turf third Felix (54).

Other notable lots include M.C. Thoroughbreds' Ten Sovereigns grandson to Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Turtle Bow (35); Gourneen Stables' Zarak filly out of the Group 2-placed Corporate Queen (26); Mayfield Stables' Blue Point filly who is a relation to Camelot (40); plus Knockanglass Stables' Hello Youmzain filly, a relation to Group 1 winner and sire Territories (8). 

The Osarus Breeze-Up takes place at
The Osarus Breeze-Up takes place in AprilCredit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Among the established sires represented are Aclaim, Almanzor, Al Wukair, Belardo, Charm Spirit, El Kabeir, Galileo Gold, Galiway, Havana Gold, Kodi Bear, Le Havre, Make Believe, Mehmas, Ten Sovereigns, Territories, Twilight Son and Zarak. 

Younger sires with representation include Blue Point, Calyx, Cloth Of Stars, Inns Of Court, Magna Grecia and Study Of Man. Stallions with their first two-year-olds include Arizona, Circus Maximus, Far Above, Fighting Irish, Hello Youmzain, Sands Of Mali, Shaman, Threat and Wooded.

Recent graduates of the sale include Rue Boissonade, a winner of the Prix de Malleret at Longchamp last summer, plus Samedi Rien, Group 2-placed when third in the Cape Verdi last February. 

Read more

'The results are speaking for themselves' - fruitful year continuing for Valentine Bloodstock as first runners hit the track 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 6 March 2024inNews

Last updated 10:28, 6 March 2024

iconCopy
more inNews
more inNews