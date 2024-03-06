Plenty on offer as Osarus release breeze-up sale catalogue

The Osarus Breeze-Up Sale catalogue is now online, with the 83-lot event set to take place at La Teste in the south-west of France from April 9-10.

The 24 consignors include Hyde Park Stud, whose lots include a Territories filly out of Listed winner and Group 3-placed Deuce Again (lot 32), as well as a Shaman half-sister to Dubai Turf third Felix (54).

Other notable lots include M.C. Thoroughbreds' Ten Sovereigns grandson to Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Turtle Bow (35); Gourneen Stables' Zarak filly out of the Group 2-placed Corporate Queen (26); Mayfield Stables' Blue Point filly who is a relation to Camelot (40); plus Knockanglass Stables' Hello Youmzain filly, a relation to Group 1 winner and sire Territories (8).

The Osarus Breeze-Up takes place in April Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Among the established sires represented are Aclaim, Almanzor, Al Wukair, Belardo, Charm Spirit, El Kabeir, Galileo Gold, Galiway, Havana Gold, Kodi Bear, Le Havre, Make Believe, Mehmas, Ten Sovereigns, Territories, Twilight Son and Zarak.

Younger sires with representation include Blue Point, Calyx, Cloth Of Stars, Inns Of Court, Magna Grecia and Study Of Man. Stallions with their first two-year-olds include Arizona, Circus Maximus, Far Above, Fighting Irish, Hello Youmzain, Sands Of Mali, Shaman, Threat and Wooded.

Recent graduates of the sale include Rue Boissonade, a winner of the Prix de Malleret at Longchamp last summer, plus Samedi Rien, Group 2-placed when third in the Cape Verdi last February.

