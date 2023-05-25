Plenty of variety as Arqana releases mixed Summer Sale catalogue

Arqana's mixed Summer Sale's catalogue is now online, with 92 pre-trained two-year-olds, 162 two and three-year-old stores, 151 horses in training and 80 fillies and mares in the breeding section catalogued.

Taking place from July 4-6 in Deauville, the opening day will be dedicated to Flat-bred two-year-old canters at the racecourse from 1pm local time, with the following day selling Flat-bred two-year-olds and stores from 11am. The third and final day will see breeding stock and horses in training go under the hammer.

Among the sires with two-year-old breezers entered are Australia, Churchill, City Light, Dark Angel, Footstepsinthesand, Invincible Spirit, Kodiac, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Sea The Moon, Sea The Stars, Starspangledbanner, Ten Sovereigns and Wootton Bassett.

The store section has representation from leading National Hunt sires Buck’s Boum, Cocoriko, Doctor Dino, Great Pretender, Kapgarde, Masked Marvel, Montmartre, No Risk At All and Saint Des Saints.

A sibling to Diego Du Charmil will be offered at Arqana's Summer Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Among the highlights are full or half-siblings to Grade 1 winners Docteur De Ballon (lot 253) and Diego Du Charmil (190), while there are also relations to Graded winners such as Ambroise (99), Gin On Lime (105), Impervious (167), Botox Has (171) and Salsaretta (222).

The breeding section includes mares in foal to National Hunt stallions such as Doctor Dino, Goliath Du Berlais, Montmartre and No Risk At All as well as Almanzor, Galiway, Torquator Tasso, The Grey Gatsby and Waldgeist on the Flat.

Al Shaqab Racing, the Aga Khan Studs and Wertheimer-owned horses are among those presented as horses in training, as well as those from trainers such as Yann Barberot, Nicolas Clement, Andre Fabre, Christophe Ferland, Francis-Henri Graffard, Edouard Montfort, François Rohaut and Jean-Claude Rouget. Jumps trainers with lots consigned include Arnaud Chaille-Chaille, Gabriel Leenders, Hugo Merienne and Mickael Seror.

