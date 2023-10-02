Racing Post logo
News

Photo gallery: the calm before the Book 1 storm at Park Paddocks

A yearling is led up ahead of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale
A yearling is led up ahead of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling SaleCredit: Alisha Meeder
Barronstown Stud's Siyouni half-sister to Nassau Stakes heroine Al Husn is paraded at Tattersalls
Barronstown Stud's Siyouni half-sister to Nassau Stakes heroine Al Husn is paraded at Tattersalls Credit: Laura Green
The big-spending Zhang Yuesheng was in town for Tattersalls Book 1 inspections
The big-spending Zhang Yuesheng was in town for Tattersalls Book 1 inspectionsCredit: Laura Green
Anthony Stroud: Godolphin's buyer was among the big guns at Park Paddocks for Tattersalls Book 1
Anthony Stroud: Godolphin's buyer was among the big guns at Park Paddocks for Tattersalls Book 1Credit: Alisha Meeder
All eyes on him: Blue Diamond Stud's Dubawi half-brother to Nashwa proves popular at Tattersalls ahead of his sales ring date
All eyes on him: Blue Diamond Stud's Dubawi half-brother to Nashwa proves popular at Tattersalls ahead of his sales ring dateCredit: Laura Green
Amanda Skiffington and Willie Carson were among the attendees at Park Paddocks for Book 1 inspections
Amanda Skiffington and Willie Carson were among the attendees at Park Paddocks for Book 1 inspectionsCredit: Alisha Meeder
The scenes at Park Paddocks on the eve of Tattersalls Book 1
The scenes at Park Paddocks on the eve of Tattersalls Book 1 Credit: Alisha Meeder
Stephen Hillen: agent was snapped looking at lots at Tattersalls on Monday
Stephen Hillen: agent was snapped looking at lots at Tattersalls on MondayCredit: Alisha Meeder
Stowell Hill Stud's Dubawi colt, the first and only offspring out of Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook, at Park Paddocks before his Book 1 date
Stowell Hill Stud's Dubawi colt, the first and only offspring out of Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook, at Park Paddocks before his Book 1 dateCredit: Laura Green
Andrew Balding was in action at Park Paddocks ahead of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale
Andrew Balding was in action at Park Paddocks ahead of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling SaleCredit: Alisha Meeder
Coolmore's David O'Loughlin and Mark Byrne at Tattersalls
Coolmore's David O'Loughlin and Mark Byrne at Tattersalls Credit: Alisha Meeder
There was plenty of action at the Park Paddocks sales ground ahead of Tattersalls Book 1
There was plenty of action at the Park Paddocks sales ground ahead of Tattersalls Book 1Credit: Alisha Meeder
Hubie de Burgh in action at Tattersalls
Hubie de Burgh in action at TattersallsCredit: Alisha Meeder
Ted Voute and Teddy Grimthorpe in conversation as yearling inspections took place at Tattersalls
Ted Voute and Teddy Grimthorpe in conversation as yearling inspections took place at TattersallsCredit: Alisha Meeder
Arthur Dobell, fresh from his Mongol Derby ride, was in attendance at Tattersalls
Arthur Dobell, fresh from his Mongol Derby ride, was in attendance at TattersallsCredit: Alisha Meeder
Eddie Fitzpatrick and David Nagle paying close attention to a yearling at Tattersalls
Eddie Fitzpatrick and David Nagle paying close attention to a yearling at TattersallsCredit: Alisha Meeder
Newsells Park Stud's Dubawi colt out of the team's brilliant producer Shastye at Tattersalls
Newsells Park Stud's Dubawi colt out of the team's brilliant producer Shastye at TattersallsCredit: Laura Green
Alastair Donald was also present at Tattersalls ahead of Book 1
Alastair Donald was also present at Tattersalls ahead of Book 1 Credit: Alisha Meeder
Nico Archdale: ThoroughBid man and agent was on the move at Tattersalls
Nico Archdale: ThoroughBid man and agent was on the move at TattersallsCredit: Alisha Meeder
Flash Conroy of Glenvale Stud was snapped in action at Park Paddocks
Flash Conroy of Glenvale Stud was snapped in action at Park PaddocksCredit: Alisha Meeder
Kildaragh Stud's Sea The Stars sister to Saturday's Prix de Royallieu heroine Sea Silk Road looks the picture of calm at Tattersalls
Kildaragh Stud's Sea The Stars sister to Saturday's Prix de Royallieu heroine Sea Silk Road looks the picture of calm at TattersallsCredit: Laura Green
Federico Barberini: leading agent was another recognisable figure at Tattersalls
Federico Barberini: leading agent was another recognisable figure at Tattersalls Credit: Alisha Meeder
The final yearling by Galileo to sell at Tattersalls Book 1, Glenvale Stud's half-sister to Listed winner Method
The final yearling by Galileo to sell at Tattersalls Book 1, Glenvale Stud's half-sister to Listed winner MethodCredit: Laura Green
Cheveley Park Stud offers this Kingman colt out of Breeders' Cup heroine Queen's Trust at Tattersalls Book 1
Cheveley Park Stud offers this Kingman colt out of Breeders' Cup heroine Queen's Trust at Tattersalls Book 1Credit: Laura Green
Bjorn Nielsen was another famous figure to head to Tattersalls' Park Paddocks
Bjorn Nielsen was another famous figure to head to Tattersalls' Park Paddocks Credit: Laura Green
John and Tanya Gunther were at Tattersalls to see Without Parole's first yearlings
John and Tanya Gunther were at Tattersalls to see Without Parole's first yearlings Credit: Laura Green
Fernando Laffon Parias and Will Farish on inspection day at Tattersalls
Fernando Laffon Parias and Will Farish on inspection day at TattersallsCredit: Laura Green
Leading American trainer Chad Brown was among the international visitors to Tattersalls before the Book 1 sale
Leading American trainer Chad Brown was among the international visitors to Tattersalls before the Book 1 saleCredit: Laura Green

Published on 2 October 2023Last updated 14:36, 2 October 2023
