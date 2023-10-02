next race
14:40 Hamilton
News
Photo gallery: the calm before the Book 1 storm at Park Paddocks
A yearling is led up ahead of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Barronstown Stud's Siyouni half-sister to Nassau Stakes heroine Al Husn is paraded at Tattersalls
Credit: Laura Green
The big-spending Zhang Yuesheng was in town for Tattersalls Book 1 inspections
Credit: Laura Green
Anthony Stroud: Godolphin's buyer was among the big guns at Park Paddocks for Tattersalls Book 1
Credit: Alisha Meeder
All eyes on him: Blue Diamond Stud's Dubawi half-brother to Nashwa proves popular at Tattersalls ahead of his sales ring date
Credit: Laura Green
Amanda Skiffington and Willie Carson were among the attendees at Park Paddocks for Book 1 inspections
Credit: Alisha Meeder
The scenes at Park Paddocks on the eve of Tattersalls Book 1
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Stephen Hillen: agent was snapped looking at lots at Tattersalls on Monday
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Stowell Hill Stud's Dubawi colt, the first and only offspring out of Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook, at Park Paddocks before his Book 1 date
Credit: Laura Green
Andrew Balding was in action at Park Paddocks ahead of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Coolmore's David O'Loughlin and Mark Byrne at Tattersalls
Credit: Alisha Meeder
There was plenty of action at the Park Paddocks sales ground ahead of Tattersalls Book 1
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Hubie de Burgh in action at Tattersalls
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Ted Voute and Teddy Grimthorpe in conversation as yearling inspections took place at Tattersalls
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Arthur Dobell, fresh from his Mongol Derby ride, was in attendance at Tattersalls
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Eddie Fitzpatrick and David Nagle paying close attention to a yearling at Tattersalls
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Newsells Park Stud's Dubawi colt out of the team's brilliant producer Shastye at Tattersalls
Credit: Laura Green
Alastair Donald was also present at Tattersalls ahead of Book 1
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Nico Archdale: ThoroughBid man and agent was on the move at Tattersalls
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Flash Conroy of Glenvale Stud was snapped in action at Park Paddocks
Credit: Alisha Meeder
Kildaragh Stud's Sea The Stars sister to Saturday's Prix de Royallieu heroine Sea Silk Road looks the picture of calm at Tattersalls
Credit: Laura Green
Federico Barberini: leading agent was another recognisable figure at Tattersalls
Credit: Alisha Meeder
The final yearling by Galileo to sell at Tattersalls Book 1, Glenvale Stud's half-sister to Listed winner Method
Credit: Laura Green
Cheveley Park Stud offers this Kingman colt out of Breeders' Cup heroine Queen's Trust at Tattersalls Book 1
Credit: Laura Green
Bjorn Nielsen was another famous figure to head to Tattersalls' Park Paddocks
Credit: Laura Green
John and Tanya Gunther were at Tattersalls to see Without Parole's first yearlings
Credit: Laura Green
Fernando Laffon Parias and Will Farish on inspection day at Tattersalls
Credit: Laura Green
Leading American trainer Chad Brown was among the international visitors to Tattersalls before the Book 1 sale
Credit: Laura Green
Published on 2 October 2023
Last updated 14:36, 2 October 2023
