News
Photo gallery: exclusive stallion shots from award-winning Racing Post duo Patrick McCann and Edward Whitaker
Our photographers were out and about as Kildangan, Dalham Hall and Irish National Stud stallions were shown off
King of all he surveys: 2022 champion sire Dubawi pays close attention to the action at Dalham Hall StudCredit: Edward Whitaker
The sensational Blue Point takes his turn to parade during the ITM Irish Stallion TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
Pinatubo: champion juvenile is led up in hand on a crisp morning at Dalham HallCredit: Edward Whitaker
The Irish National Stud roster Credit: Patrick McCann
Space Blues is the subject of attention during the ITM Irish Stallion TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
The brochure for Native TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
World champion and Kildangan Stud sire Ghaiyyath has his first runners in 2024 Credit: Patrick McCann
Too Darn Hot on show during the open day at Dalham HallCredit: Edward Whitaker
Night Of Thunder is led out in front of visitors at Kildangan Stud on FridayCredit: Patrick McCann
Dubawi relaxing in his box as stallions are shownCredit: Edward Whitaker
Phoenix Stakes winner Lucky Vega at the Irish National StudCredit: Patrick McCann
Champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail was on show on the first day of the Irish ITM Irish Stallion TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
Too Darn Hot, having returned from shuttling duties in Australia, is led out his boxCredit: Edward Whitaker
Triple Time ahead of his first covering season at Dalham HallCredit: Edward Whitaker
Lucky Vega peeps around his stable door at the Irish National Stud during the ITM Irish Stallion TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
Paddington and Aidan O'Brien meet...Paddington!Credit: Coolmore
Nando Parrado at the Irish National StudCredit: Patrick McCann
Read more
Why 2024 promises to be the year of the first-time mum
Yearling buzz and prices augur well for Earthlight's first runners this year
'You need to have a lot of arrows to fire' - how the Cashmans cut it in a stallion era transformed by booming books
He's only just begun but Justify is already on his way and in the very best of company
more inNews
- Faugheen's relative Maughreen a newcomer to note at Punchestown
- High-class Eagle settling into the Meelin Stud nest
- Readin Tommy Wrong gets it right for Authorized once again at Naas
- Breeding rights to Havana Grey and Cracksman among Tattersalls Online January Sale entries
- 2023 Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up sale-topper set for Meydan debut on Friday
more inNews
- Faugheen's relative Maughreen a newcomer to note at Punchestown
- High-class Eagle settling into the Meelin Stud nest
- Readin Tommy Wrong gets it right for Authorized once again at Naas
- Breeding rights to Havana Grey and Cracksman among Tattersalls Online January Sale entries
- 2023 Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up sale-topper set for Meydan debut on Friday