News

Photo gallery: exclusive stallion shots from award-winning Racing Post duo Patrick McCann and Edward Whitaker

Our photographers were out and about as Kildangan, Dalham Hall and Irish National Stud stallions were shown off

King of all he surveys: 2022 champion sire Dubawi pays close attention to the action at Dalham Hall Stud
King of all he surveys: 2022 champion sire Dubawi pays close attention to the action at Dalham Hall StudCredit: Edward Whitaker
The sensational Blue Point takes his turn to parade during the ITM Irish Stallion Trail
The sensational Blue Point takes his turn to parade during the ITM Irish Stallion TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
Pinatubo: champion juvenile is led up in hand on a crisp morning at Dalham Hall
Pinatubo: champion juvenile is led up in hand on a crisp morning at Dalham HallCredit: Edward Whitaker
The Irish National Stud roster
The Irish National Stud roster Credit: Patrick McCann
Space Blues is the subject of attention during the ITM Irish Stallion Trail
Space Blues is the subject of attention during the ITM Irish Stallion TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
The brochure for Native Trail
The brochure for Native TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
World champion and Kildangan Stud sire Ghaiyyath has his first runners in 2024
World champion and Kildangan Stud sire Ghaiyyath has his first runners in 2024 Credit: Patrick McCann
Too Darn Hot on show during the open day at Dalham Hall
Too Darn Hot on show during the open day at Dalham HallCredit: Edward Whitaker
Night Of Thunder is led out in front of visitors at Kildangan Stud on Friday
Night Of Thunder is led out in front of visitors at Kildangan Stud on FridayCredit: Patrick McCann
Dubawi relaxing in his box as stallions are shown
Dubawi relaxing in his box as stallions are shownCredit: Edward Whitaker
Phoenix Stakes winner Lucky Vega at the Irish National Stud
Phoenix Stakes winner Lucky Vega at the Irish National StudCredit: Patrick McCann
Champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail was on show on the first day of the Irish ITM Irish Stallion Trail
Champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail was on show on the first day of the Irish ITM Irish Stallion TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
Too Darn Hot, having returned from shuttling duties in Australia, is led out his box
Too Darn Hot, having returned from shuttling duties in Australia, is led out his boxCredit: Edward Whitaker
2023 Queen Anne Stakes winner and new sire Triple Time poses for the camera
Triple Time ahead of his first covering season at Dalham HallCredit: Edward Whitaker
Lucky Vega peeps around his stable door at the Irish National Stud during the ITM Irish Stallion Trail
Lucky Vega peeps around his stable door at the Irish National Stud during the ITM Irish Stallion TrailCredit: Patrick McCann
Paddington and Aidan O'Brien meet...Paddington!
Paddington and Aidan O'Brien meet...Paddington!Credit: Coolmore
Nando Parrado at the Irish National Stud
Nando Parrado at the Irish National StudCredit: Patrick McCann

Published on 14 January 2024inNews

Last updated 14:16, 14 January 2024

