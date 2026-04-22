Persian Force sires first winner as Dragon Force makes perfect start

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Tally-Ho-based sire Persian Force chalked up his first winner on Wednesday courtesy of Dragon Force’s victory at La Teste.

Trained by Amy Murphy, the gelded two-year-old stayed on bravely to defeat Opium Of Success by a head.

Dragon Force was a €20,000 pickup for Stroud Coleman at the Goffs November Foal Sale and now races for Anoj Don and Daniel MacAuliffe. He is out of the Listed-winning Oasis Dream mare Kerasona, making him a brother to dual winner Keran, a son of Blue Point who was also placed at Group 3 level.

Owned by Amo Racing, Persian Force, a son of fellow Tally-Ho stallion Mehmas, landed the July Stakes at two before reaching the frame three times at the highest level in the Prix Morny, Middle Park and Phoenix Stakes. He ended his career finishing fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

After spending two seasons at €8,000, the six-year-old returned to his introductory fee of €10,000 for 2026. He covered 135 mares in 2023, 107 the following season and 80 last year.

Persian Force had nine two-year-olds sell at Wednesday’s Goffs Breeze-Up Sale for an aggregate of £500,500. His best result of the day came when Kia Joorabchian parted with £125,000 for the Diamond Stables-consigned colt.

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