Pershaada strikes in Molecomb to deliver Persian Force his first stakes winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

First-season sire Persian Force sired his first stakes winner when Pershaada produced a dominant performance in Wednesday's Group 2 Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Richard Hannon, who also handled Persian Force during his racing career, the filly built on promising earlier efforts after breaking her maiden at Goodwood before finishing an eye-catching fourth in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. Back on the Sussex Downs, she showed a sharp turn of foot to defeat Adonius by two lengths.

The sky appears to be the limit for the filly with connections revealing the Nunthorpe Stakes at York next month could now be on her agenda.

Bred by Tally-Ho Stud, Pershaada was bought for 88,000gns by Peter and Ross Doyle from Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. The purchase was the same combination as that of Persian Force, who was sourced by the same team from Tally-Ho on behalf of Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing for €225,000 at the 2021 Goffs Orby Sale.

Pershaada is the first foal out of Mild Illusion, who was purchased by Johnny Portman for just 1,000gns at Tattersalls Book 3 before winning three races, including the Listed Bosra Sham Stakes.

Tally-Ho's Tony and Roger O'Callaghan later secured the mare for 160,000gns at the 2019 Tattersalls December Mares Sale. She has since produced a yearling filly by Good Guess and a filly foal by Big Evs.

A son of fellow Tally-Ho stallion Mehmas, Persian Force won the Group 2 July Stakes as a juvenile and was Group 1-placed in the Prix Morny, Middle Park Stakes and Phoenix Stakes, before ending his career with a fourth-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland.

His first crop has made an encouraging start, with 15 winners from 40 runners and his first-crop also includes stakes-placed pair Immortal Guard and What A Girl Wants.

After standing at €8,000 for his first two seasons, Persian Force returned to his introductory fee of €10,000 for 2026. He covered 135 mares in 2023, 107 in 2024 and 80 in 2025.

It was a good day for Tally-Ho breds, with the operation having also produced Wathnan’s Alice Keppel Fillies’ Stakes winner Wild Blossom, who is a daughter of their resident stallion Mehmas.

Read more

'There's no chance I'm ever going to jump a fence, so it would have to be in the Champion Bumper'

'I’d have loved to spend a day inspecting yearlings with Vincent O’Brien'

'Strongest ever produced for this sale': Tattersalls Ireland reveals September Yearling catalogue