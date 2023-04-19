Pedigrees and prices: your guide to the Wood Ditton

Enrico Caruso

The John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Roaring Lion is a true Clarehaven homebred given he was bred by Rachel Hood, respective wife and mother of the co-trainers.

Withdrawn from Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2021, the three-year-old is out of the winning Elmaamul mare Mainstay, a full-sister to Group 3 Prix Daphnis winner Lateen Sails. That makes him a half-brother to five winners including Hungerford Stakes and Chesham Stakes scorer Richard Pankhurst and Horris Hill Stakes winner Crazy Horse.

Kathab

Bred by Floors Farming and a 180,000gns purchase by Shadwell from the Tattersalls December Foal Sale in 2020, the Kingman gelding is the first foal out of the Redoute's Choice mare Deep Inside, a seven-furlong winner in France at two.

Kathab hails from the family of Group winner Cunco (pictured) Credit: Edward Whitaker

Deep Inside is a close relation to Chrysanthemum, a dual Group winner and Group 1-placed performer, and the Listed-placed Spoken To Me. The latter is the dam of Frankel's first winner Cunco, who also struck in the Sandown Classic Trial and is now a stallion in South America.

Mighty Nebula

By one of last season's leading first-season sires in Saxon Warrior - whose first crop included Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf hero Victoria Road - this Roundhill Stud-bred colt looks an interesting newcomer.

A 95,000gns purchase by Roger Varian from Tattersalls Book 2, Mighty Nebula is out of a placed Storm Cat full-sister to Coronation Stakes heroine Sophisticat as well as American Grade 2 scorer Grand Reward among four black type full or half-siblings. He is the tenth foal produced by the placed Pure Symmetry and is therefore related to a handful of winners, as well as hailing from the family of the outstanding Serena's Song.

New Business

Saeed Suhail's familiar silks will hopefully be worn to more big-race successes with last year's Derby winner Desert Crown and he has a newcomer of note in the Andrew Balding-trained New Business. The son of Sea The Stars, bred by Charles Fox , made 240,000gns to Blandford Bloodstock from Whatton Manor Stud at Book 2.

New Business is out of a half-sister to Group 1 winner Seal Of Approval Credit: Charlie Crowhurst

He is out of the winning and Group 3-placed Invincible Spirit mare Instance, a half-sister to Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes heroine Seal Of Approval and Gale Force, the dam of 2021 Irish Derby, St Leger and Grand Prix de Paris hero Hurricane Lane. New Business is himself a half-brother to winners including the black type-placed Sound Angela and dual winner Betty F.

Orange N Blue

The Andrew Rosen and Kilshannig Stud-bred Saxon Warrior gelding sold to Jane Chapple-Hyam for 80,000gns from Book 2.

He is out of the Sea The Stars mare Fashion Darling, a full-sister to two winners in Fair Star and Stars So Bright, as well as being a half-sibling to dual Group scorer Majestic Queen and Listed-placed Lincoln Bright. Majestic Queen is the dam of German stakes winner Maria Amalia.

Passenger

The Ulysses colt is a full-brother to 1m1f-1m3f Italian winner Costantinus, being out of mile scorer Dilmun, a War Front full-sister to French six-furlong scorer Path Of Totality and from the family of Group/Graded winners Liquid Amber and Pachattack.

Ulysses: has representation in the Wood Ditton Credit: Edward Whitaker

A homebred of the Niarchos family, the owner-breeders of Ulysses, Passenger is trained by Sir Michael Stoute, who saddled his sire to big-race victories in the Eclipse and Juddmonte International.

Penzance

The third foal out of French Listed scorer Iromea (by Dansili), the Newsells Park Stud homebred is a grandson of In The Mist, a winning Pivotal half-sister to four black type performers including Prix du Moulin winner Grey Lilas, the dam of French 1,000 Guineas and Oaks heroine Golden Lilac among three black type scorers.

Withdrawn from both Book 2 and the December Yearling Sale, the Wootton Bassett colt's dam is also a half-sister to French Group 3 scorer Cloudy Dawn.

Syllabus

Jointly bred by John Gunther and Sunderland Holdings before selling to George Mullins for 180,000gns at Tattersalls as a foal and now in the Clipper Logistics fold, Syllabus is out of the Grade 2 Natalma Stakes placed Nancy O, a daughter of Pivotal out of Arch's Del Mar Oaks and E.P. Taylor Stakes heroine Arravale.

Syllabus is a half-brother to the highly rated Zechariah Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

That makes him a half-brother to two winners, including last year's easy Geoffrey Freer Stakes winner and narrow Queen's Vase second Zechariah, a son of Nathaniel who missed the St Leger with a minor injury but ought to have a useful future.

Tribute

Acclamation gelding from a speedier family, being a close relation to Nations Alexander, a daughter of Dark Angel, whose victories at two included the Sweet Solera Stakes and Empress Stakes, and a half-brother to six-furlong scorer Band Width.

Bred by Bridgetown Stud, the Highclere runner sold to Hillwood Bloodstock from Trickledown Stud for 42,000gns as a foal at Tattersalls. He then made 90,000gns to Highclere at Book 2 the following autumn. His dam, the Whipper mare Party Whip, was unplaced in one start for Dermot Weld but is well-related as a half-sister to Richmond Stakes victor and Prix Morny/Middle Park Stakes third Always Hopeful as well as a string of other winners.

