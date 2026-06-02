Son of Justify and Immortal Verse to debut for Coolmore at the Curragh

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Aix La Chapelle

Sky Bet Club Irish EBF Maiden (5.40, Curragh, Wednesday)

Aix La Chapelle 17:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

What's the story?

Aidan O'Brien saddles a couple of fascinating newcomers in this often informative maiden. This race has been won recently by subsequent Group 1 winner Hotazhell , as well as high-class sorts Point Lonsdale and Lope Y Fernandez . Can another smart sort emerge from this year's contest?

One of the Ballydoyle newcomers is Aix La Chapelle, a colt who has plenty to live up to given his parents and siblings. Let's hope he can be the next Ballydoyle superstar.

How's he bred?

Beautifully. The Coolmore homebred is by Justify and out of brilliant racemare and producer Immortal Verse. The dual Group 1-winning Pivotal mare is the dam of five winners from six foals to have raced, headed by Henri Matisse . That Wootton Bassett colt landed the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf and claimed Classic glory in last year's Poule d'Essai des Poulains. He is nearing the end of his first season at Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud.

Another half-sibling is Tenebrism , a daughter of Caravaggio who landed the Cheveley Park Stakes at two and the Prix Jean Prat at three. Aix La Chapelle is a brother to Statuette , whose two-start career culminated in victory in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes.

Who does he face?

Stablemate Giant Sequoia for starters. It is interesting the son of Frankel and Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood is the mount of Ryan Moore. He sports the Resolute Racing silks and is owned with John Stewart's operation alongside Coolmore and Westerberg.

Wootton Bassett colt To Infinity is a half-brother to Group scorer Make Me King and out of a stakes-winning half-sister to Prix Morny winner The Wow Signal and Group 2-winning juvenile Matrika.

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