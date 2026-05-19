Another for Royal Ascot? Wathnan and Karl Burke out to maintain Craven Sale run with 550,000gns Ayr entry

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Absolut Tabasco Maiden Stakes (1.42, Ayr, Wednesday)

Ruler's Pride 13:42 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

What's the story?

Some of the most expensive purchases from last month’s Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale are already coming out with the 350,000gns Efsixteen the first out of the traps in winning at Newmarket on Guineas weekend.

Even more eye-catching was the 300,000gns Mehmas filly Wild Blossom, who whipped ten lengths clear at Carlisle on Monday.

The same connections of Wathnan Racing and Karl Burke saddle Ruler’s Pride, who has further similarities to Wild Blossom in being bred and breezed by Tally-Ho Stud and sired by the Westmeath farm’s talisman. He was the second most expensive individual in the sale when knocked down to Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock for 550,000gns.

How's he bred?

The April 25-born colt is out of an Exceed And Excel half-sister to Wesley Ward’s Queen Mary, Prix Morny and Commonwealth Cup winner Campanelle.

However, it was his breeze in Newmarket which really took Brown’s breath away, describing it as “exceptional”.

“The first time I saw him I thought he was quite a nice colt, and then saw him again three or four times, and the more I saw him the more I liked him,” Brown said. “I thought he put up a really cool show out there and he looks like he’s got a great temperament.

“He’s by a top sire who can get you a really early one. The plan will be a short break and try to get him to Ascot.”

Campanelle (left) is a close relative of Ruler’s Pride Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Who does he face?

The team will leave disappointed if Ruler’s Pride does not make a perfect start against just three rivals, although each of them have their own credentials.

One of them was also bought by Brown and Blandford on behalf of Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, albeit Crystal Queen cost a lot less at 70,000gns. Nonetheless, the Richard and Peter Fahey stable excelled with Perfect Power for the same owner and the Cotai Glory filly ought to be sharp.

Space Traveller colt Yorkshire Dream is a half-brother to Johnny Murtagh’s Listed level sprinter Songhai and is an even more recent breeze-up acquisition in being claimed by Ben Haslam and Jamie Piggott for 38,000gns at the Tattersalls Guineas Sale.

Quiet Soul is the only non-breezer but the only with any racecourse experience, the half-sister to Listed-placed sprinter Mamba Wamba showing plenty of promise for Michael Dods in finishing second on her debut at Southwell.

Read more

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