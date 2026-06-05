Legendary Stradivarius has first runner hit the track - bred and owned by billionaire chocolate magnate

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Divine Concerto

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (1.55, Doncaster, Saturday)

What's the story?

Divine Concerto heads to the track as the first runner for the hugely popular Stradivarius , the champion stayer whose character and ability on the track endeared him to many.

The son of Sea The Stars won seven Group 1s – including three Gold Cups – among 18 Group victories, more than any other European horse. His next chapter is about to begin with his first crop of two-year-olds .

How's she bred?

Divine Concerto was bred by Linda Mars (of Mars Inc) alongside Culworth Grounds and Fortune Bloodstock out of the winning Dutch Art mare Divinity . The Cheveley Park Stud-bred mare is the dam of dual-winning Ardad gelding Baker Blue and is in turn out of Galileo mare Elysian .

Elysian is a half-sister to Falmouth and Sun Chariot Stakes scorer Integral and the pair are out of Echelon , a prolific campaigner for Cheveley Park and Sir Michael Stoute. Her finest hour came in the 2007 Matron Stakes with a victory over Red Evie , the dam of champion Found and second dam of multiple Oaks heroine Snowfall .

Who does she face?

Among her six rivals is Bayside View, a daughter of leading first-season sire Bayside Boy and half-sister to last month's Listed Pretty Polly Stakes winner Jennifer Jane . The juvenile sold to Alex Elliott for €80,000 at Goffs Orby Book 1 last year.

Cash Cove, a New Bay half-sister to the Group-placed By The Book, ran well when a half-length fourth on debut at Southwell recently, while Persian Force's Ashina is well related, as her family includes Godolphin's Oaks runner-up Dance Sequence and the Listed-winning Romantic Song .

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