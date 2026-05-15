Latest member of Frankel's family set for Newmarket debut on Saturday

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Jolivette

Darley EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.15, Newmarket, Saturday)

What's the story?

Just a few days after Legacy Link enhanced her Classic claims with victory in the Musidora Stakes, another member of one of Juddmonte's most fabled families takes to the stage. Step forward, Jolivette. The Andrew Balding-trained filly makes her racecourse bow and has plenty to live up to based on her pedigree.

How's she bred?

Beautifully, as you would expect from any Juddmonte homebred. By the late Wootton Bassett, the two-year-old is the second foal out of Dubawi mare Jovial , therefore making her a half-sister to high-class operator Jonquil . That Lope De Vega colt lines up in tomorrow's Lockinge, having won the Celebration Mile last year and finished a narrow second to Henri Matisse in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains. Also trained by Balding, the colt returned to action this term with a win in the Paradise Stakes at Ascot earlier this month.

Jovial, herself a three-time winner and dual Listed-placed performer, is out of Oasis Dream mare Joyeuse , making her a half-sister to Mill Reef Stakes winner Array and the Group 1-placed pair Maximal and Jubiloso . Joyeuse, a dual Listed winner, is out of the brilliant producer Kind , making her a half-sister to a certain Frankel , as well as another Group 1 winner and sire in Noble Mission and Group 3 scorer Bullet Train .

Legacy Link wins the Musidora Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Another of Joyeuse's half-siblings, the winning Galileo mare Chiasma , is the dam of Wednesday's Musidora winner Legacy Link. That John and Thady Gosden-trained filly could add further allure to the pedigree when she lines up in the Oaks at Epsom next month .

Kikkuli, Joyeuse's Group 3-placed half-brother by Kingman, is the final foal out of Kind . He now stands at Paardeberg Stud in South Africa .

Who does she face?

Among them is Amo Racing's Frankel filly Ambience. The 850,000gns Tattersalls December Foal Sale purchase is out of the Listed-winning Muhaarar mare Auria, a half-sister to Group 2-winning miler and Queen Anne runner-up Beat The Bank. Auria is also a half-sibling of Chipchase Stakes winner Chil Chil, while the further family includes Middle Park hero Stalker.

Happy Enough is a Showcasing sister to the Group-placed Endless Joy and a half-sibling to the prolific Laugh A Minute and fellow black-type scorer Funny Story.

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