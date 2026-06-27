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Pedigree pointers

Half-sister to City Of Troy among blue-blooded debutantes in illustrious fillies' maiden

City Of Troy (Ryan Moore) are led by Pat Keating and David Hickey (right) after the Juddmonte International
City Of Troy: half-sister to the world champion will debut at the Curragh on SundayCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Exceptionally

GAIN Equine Nutrition Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (1.10, Curragh, Sunday)

Silk
Exceptionally13:10 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Cleary (5lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

What's the story?

The seven-furlong juvenile fillies' maiden to open the Irish Derby card on Sunday has a rich roll of honour. Subsequent Group 1 winners to have struck in it before going on to greater heights include Discoveries (2021), Ylang Ylang (2023) and Lake Victoria (2024), while Never Ending Story (2022) finished second in the following year's Prix de Diane and last year's scorer, Composing, went on to Group 2 and 3 honours in the Debutante and Silver Flash Stakes.

This year's field contains some beautifully bred runners, chief among them those from the Ballydoyle-Coolmore operation. One of them to catch the eye on that score is Exceptionally. 

How is she bred?

The Orpendale, Chelston and Wynatt-bred filly has an outstanding pedigree, being out of Fillies' Mile winner Together Forever, a Galileo sister to Oaks heroine Forever Together and half-sister to Prix Jean Prat victor Lord Shanakill. The trio are out of brilliant broodmare Green Room, a Theatrical half-sister to US Grade 1 scorer Spanish Fern.

Exceptionally is a half-sister to unbeaten champion juvenile and world champion three-year-old City Of Troy, a four-time Group 1 winner with victories in the Dewhurst, Derby, Eclipse and Juddmonte International. The son of Justify has just completed his second season at Coolmore. Another half-sibling is Military Style, a son of War Front who landed the Tyros Stakes at two and who now stands at Haras du Taillis in France. Exceptionally is also related to three other black-type performers.

City Of Troy powers to Derby glory at Epsom
City Of Troy powers to Derby glory at EpsomCredit: John Grossick

Who does she face?

Plenty of her stablemates, including last-time-out eyecatcher Alpha. The daughter of Sea The Stars and champion Alpha Centauri finished powerfully to take second at Leopardstown on debut this month and she should prove a tough nut to crack. She is a homebred for Coolmore and the Niarchos family. 

Fourth behind Alpha that day was Ibelieveicanfly, a Frankel three-parts sister to Group scorer and Irish Derby runner-up Piz Badile.

Donnacha O'Brien's trio includes newcomers Isle Of Capri, a Wootton Bassett filly out of a Deep Impact daughter of Classic queen Winter, and Social Circle, another by Wootton Bassett and from the family of 2,000 Guineas and Futurity Trophy winner Kameko. 

Juddmonte's Livenka was third on debut to subsequent unbeaten Queen Mary winner Victorious and she looks another lively contender. She is by Bated Breath and out of Pavlosk, the dam of Group 1-winning juvenile Babouche and Group 2 scorer Zarinsk.

Fozzy Stack's newcomer is Endless Night, a St Mark's Basilica sister to recent Jersey Stakes scorer Thesecretadversary.

Read more

'The dream is still alive' - €80,000 Affinisea gelding brings curtain down on record-breaking Derby Sale 

First US winner for Flightline as 'very, very impressive' Flight Command storms home on debut 

'It’s the epitome of beginner’s luck' - meet the young breeder whose first broodmare buy became a blue hen 

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.

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