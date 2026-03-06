- More
Godolphin's 800,000gns half-brother to Mac Swiney among Chelmsford highlights
Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.
UK Garage Raceday Maiden Stakes (5.30, Chelmsford, Saturday)
What's the story?
Charlie Appleby saddles an intriguing newcomer in the opening maiden contest at Chelmsford on Saturday. A 800,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase from Boherguy Stud in 2024, the already gelded Montevetro rates one of the best-bred horses running in Britain and Ireland this weekend.
How's he bred?
The three-year-old is by Mehmas and out of the unraced Teofilo mare Halla Na Saoire, a sister to dual Group scorer Light Heavy. The mare is a Bolger family product through and through, being bred and owned by him. The family also has Bolger's fingerprints all over it as the page also contains his Dewhurst winner Parish Hall among others.
Halla Na Saoire has been a fine broodmare, with her Irish 2,000 Guineas and Futurity Trophy-winning son Mac Swiney leading her progeny. The son of New Approach is standing at Anngrove Stud.
Who does he face?
Among Montevetro's five rivals is George Strawbridge's homebred Free Yourself, a St Mark's Basilica half-sister to Group winner Berlin Tango. The pair are out of the multiple Group/Graded-winning Sadler's Wells mare Fantasia, a Group 1 performer when second in the Fillies' Mile and Just A Game Stakes. Fantasia was also third in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.
Her daughter was beaten only four lengths on debut at Wolverhampton last month and she ought to have learnt plenty from that effort.
Another to note from a pedigree perspective is Chasemore Farm's homebred Rumbustious, a Dubawi half-brother to Group winners Boomer and Uncle Bryn. He wasn't beaten far on debut at Southwell in November, although he took a backward step on his next outing at Chelmsford the following month.
The unraced Bay Of Myths is a New Bay half-brother to UAE Group scorer Folkswood, also third in the Cox Plate to the mighty Winx. Another of the colt's half-siblings is Arisaig, a close-up third in last year's Celebration Mile.
