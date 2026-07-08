Godolphin's 2.2 million guineas Frankel colt set for Doncaster debut on Thursday

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Betfred Champagne Trial EBF Novice Stakes (2.10, Doncaster, Thursday)

What's the story?

Godolphin debuts Ottoman Chief at Doncaster on Thursday, having bought the Fittocks Stud-bred son of Frankel for 2.2 million guineas at Tattersalls Book 1 in October. The bay proved a sales ring high for the Fittocks team after Sheikh Mohammed's operation prevailed in a bidding tussle on the second day of the Park Paddocks bonanza.

Luca Cumani said after the sale : "This is my best day in the sales ring, it’s very emotional. We’re very thankful to all the people who appreciated the horse. I’m especially thankful to my stud groom Martin [Languillet] and all the staff, who’ve done so much work with the horse.

"It’s fantastic, that’s the highest price we’ve ever had. We sold one for two million last year, which was very exciting, and this is even better! He’s such a lovely horse, he’s never put a foot wrong. He’s a great-looking Frankel colt out of a mare who’s already proven. I’m delighted that he’s going to a very good home."

How is he bred?

Ottoman Chief comes from a family which Godolphin knows well, being a half-brother to the operation's multiple Group/Graded scorer and top-level-placed Ottoman Fleet . The Sea The Stars gelding won two Grade 2s in the US, the Fort Marcy Stakes at Belmont and Wise Dan Stakes at Churchill Downs. He was also placed in the Jebel Hatta, Manhattan Stakes and Fourstardave Handicap.

The pair's Zarak half-sibling, Ottoman Empress , made a bright start to her career for Godolphin when landing a Yarmouth fillies' maiden last October by three lengths on her second outing. She had been bought for 550,000gns from Book 1 in 2024.

Ottoman Fleet: multiple Group/Graded winner for Godolphin Credit: Mark Cranham

Innevera, a winning daughter of the late Motivator , is a half-sister to Lockinge Stakes scorer Keltos and Group 2 Prix du Muguet winner and Poule d'Essai des Poulains third Krataios . Another half-sibling is Loxias , a winner of the Group 2 Prix Jean de Chaudenay and third in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Who does he face?

Fellow Godolphin newcomer Quest For Stars was a €700,000 purchase from Arqana last year. The Sea The Stars colt is out of the Listed-winning No Nay Never mare Singforthemoment, a sister to the dam of 2025 Haydock Sprint Cup winner Big Mojo.

Amir Lehbab was a neck third on his debut at Newbury last month and holds solid credentials. The colt is a No Nay Never brother to the Group-placed Rudi's Apple and the immediate family includes Campacite , a Listed winner and runner-up to Puerto Rico in last year's Criterium International.

Minzaal colt Bulletsnap was third on his debut at Goodwood and is also worth noting. Another runner with previous experience is Night Star, a son of first-season sire Space Traveller.

Arctic Force , a son of Night Of Thunder and a 550,000gns Book 1 purchase by Ace Stud, is a brother to Group 3 winner Thunder Kiss, second to Emily Upjohn in the 2022 British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes.

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