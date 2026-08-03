Dubawi first foal out of Arc heroine Alpinista set for Catterick debut

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

A La Montagne

Army Benevolent Fund/EBF Novice Stakes (2.15, Catterick, Tuesday)

A La Montagne 14:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

What's the story?

Many an eye will turn to Catterick on Tuesday as the regally bred A La Montagne makes her debut for owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing and the Sir Mark Prescott team.

To say the daughter of Dubawi is beautifully bred would perhaps be an understatement. Here is hoping the juvenile can live up to her illustrious pedigree.

How's she bred?

She is the first foal out of outstanding racemare Alpinista. The six-time Group 1 winner's career highlight came in the 2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, although she also landed the Yorkshire Oaks and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud earlier that season. Trained by Prescott, she had also landed three German Group 1s the previous campaign.

A half-sister to Listed winner Alpenblume , Alpinista is out of German stakes scorer Alwilda , a Hernando half-sister to four black-type winners or performers including All At Sea . That Sea The Stars mare is the dam of December's Group 1 Zabeel Classic scorer Kingswood and dual St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov .

Alborada with Kirsten Rausing and Sir Mark Prescott after winning the 1998 Champion Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Alwilda and All At Sea are out of triple German Group 1 winner Albanova , a sister to two-time Champion Stakes winner Alborada , herself the ancestress of star performers such as Almeric, Shine So Bright and Albaflora among many others. This family has been carefully nurtured by Rausing throughout several generations, and with the help of Prescott at the training helm.



Alpinista's own sister, Alpinara, cost Amo Racing 2,500,000 guineas at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2024 and won on her second outing for Prescott at Doncaster in June.

Who does she face?

Among her rivals is the once-raced Waakabb, third on debut at Wolverhampton last month. The New Bay colt, a €175,000 Tattersalls Ireland Breeze-Up Sale purchase, hails from the outstanding family of Dar Re Mi, Too Darn Hot and Rewilding.

Another to note is Godolphin's homebred debutant Stormy Winter, a Dark Angel colt out of a Dubawi sister to multiple Group/Graded winner Siskany. King Power Racing's homebred newcomer Breaking The Habit is another by Dark Angel and his family includes demoted Classic winner Jacqueline Quest and Breeders' Cup victor Line Of Duty.

Read more

'She's shown so much improvement' - rapid Naana's Shadow going great guns for Ballinvana House Stud

'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - meet the owner-breeders taking on racing's superpowers

'We thought the draw had given us the kiss of death' – how Rumba Numba overcame the odds at Goodwood to eye black-type glory





