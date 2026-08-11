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Pedigree pointers

Daughter of No Nay Never and Arabian Queen set for Salisbury debut

Arabian Queen: beat Golden Horn last sesaon
Arabian Queen: Juddmonte International winner and high-class broodmareCredit: Alan Crowhurst
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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Forbidden Fire

Michael Brunton Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes (2.30, Salisbury, Wednesday)

What's the story?

This six-furlong novice contest has a useful roll of honour, with previous winners including subsequent Sprint Cup victor Minzaal (2020), multiple black-type scorer Persica (2023) and Sirenia Stakes winner and Middle Park fourth Five Ways (2025).

This year's race includes some well-bred newcomers, the standout being Jeff Smith's homebred No Nay Never filly Forbidden Fire.

How is she bred?

Very well. The juvenile is out of Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen, making her a half-sister to dual Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed See The Fire, as well as this year's Italian Derby victor Venetian Prince, Royal Lodge Stakes runner-up Royal Playwright and Northumberland Plate victor Spirit Mixer.

See The Fire: effortless winner under Oisin Murphy
See The Fire: high-class race filly and daughter of Arabian QueenCredit: Edward Whitaker

Arabian Queen is in turn a daughter of dual Lancashire Oaks winner and Yorkshire Oaks fourth Barshiba

Who does she face?

Debutant Starspangledbanner colt Saturn Star is of interest given he comes from the family of top-class sprinter Stravinsky, while fellow newcomer Flick Of An Eye is by Blackbeard and out of a half-sister to Canadian Grade 2 scorer J'Ray. 

Of those who have raced, Easy Answer looks an obvious one. Third on debut at Yarmouth in May, he was given a stiff task when running in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. The No Nay Never colt is out of Galileo mare Easily, herself a daughter of Irish Oaks fourth Beyond Brilliance. 

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Bloodstock journalist

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