Daughter of No Nay Never and Arabian Queen set for Salisbury debut

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Michael Brunton Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes (2.30, Salisbury, Wednesday)

What's the story?

This six-furlong novice contest has a useful roll of honour, with previous winners including subsequent Sprint Cup victor Minzaal (2020), multiple black-type scorer Persica (2023) and Sirenia Stakes winner and Middle Park fourth Five Ways (2025).

This year's race includes some well-bred newcomers, the standout being Jeff Smith's homebred No Nay Never filly Forbidden Fire .

How is she bred?

Very well. The juvenile is out of Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen , making her a half-sister to dual Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed See The Fire , as well as this year's Italian Derby victor Venetian Prince , Royal Lodge Stakes runner-up Royal Playwright and Northumberland Plate victor Spirit Mixer .

See The Fire: high-class race filly and daughter of Arabian Queen Credit: Edward Whitaker

Arabian Queen is in turn a daughter of dual Lancashire Oaks winner and Yorkshire Oaks fourth Barshiba .

Who does she face?

Debutant Starspangledbanner colt Saturn Star is of interest given he comes from the family of top-class sprinter Stravinsky, while fellow newcomer Flick Of An Eye is by Blackbeard and out of a half-sister to Canadian Grade 2 scorer J'Ray.

Of those who have raced, Easy Answer looks an obvious one. Third on debut at Yarmouth in May, he was given a stiff task when running in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. The No Nay Never colt is out of Galileo mare Easily, herself a daughter of Irish Oaks fourth Beyond Brilliance.

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