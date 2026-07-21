Coolmore's Gun Runner colt out of $5 million dual Group 1 winner among Naas newcomers

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Ile De France 17:30 Naas View Racecard Jky: Jack Cleary (5lb) Tnr: A P O'Brien

What's the story?

Ile De France stands out as a particularly notable newcomer for the Coolmore-Ballydoyle team as a son of the all-conquering US sire Gun Runner and the first foal out of dual Group 1 winner Campanelle .

That Kodiac mare sported the silks of Stonestreet Stables to her Group 1 triumphs, having sold from breeder Tally-Ho Stud to Ben McElroy for 190,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2019. Following the end of her racing career, she was knocked down to MV Magnier for $5 million at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton November Sale.

How is he bred?

Very well. Gun Runner continues to go from strength to strength as the sire of 14 individual top-level winners, headed by this year's Kentucky Oaks heroine Always A Runner ; Breeders' Cup Classic winner and Ashford Stud new sire Sierra Leone, Preakness Stakes victor and first-crop juvenile sire Early Voting; plus last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Super Corredora.

Gun Runner's runners worldwide have yielded 363 individual winners of 931 races, headed by 60 stakes winners and 40 Graded/Group scorers. His stakes winners-to-runners strike rate stands at an impressive 11.8 per cent. He stood his third successive season at Three Chimneys Farm in Kentucky for a fee of $250,000 this year.

Ile De France's dam was a top-notch performer in her own right. Trained by Wesley Ward, Campanelle landed the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot before winning the Prix Morny in Deauville, beating Coventry Stakes victor Nando Parrado by two lengths.

Campanelle: top-class performer at two and three Credit: Edward Whitaker

She proved equally adept at three. She crossed the line second in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot but was awarded the race following a stewards' enquiry. The following year, she returned to Ascot to finish a three-quarter-length third in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

Campanelle is a daughter of Namid mare Janina, who sported Shadwell's silks to victory in the Marygate Stakes at York. She sold to Tally-Ho for 39,000gns at the 2016 Tattersalls July Sale.

Who does he face?

Australian superstar sire Extreme Choice has already supplied his first northern hemisphere winner via Deauville debut scorer Primetime Emmy . Exchange Student will have to improve on her first two starts for the in-form Fozzy Stack, having been well beaten at Listowel and the Curragh, but this race does not look quite as warm as the one she ran in last time. That contest was won by the beautifully bred Alpha, the Niarchos family and Coolmore's homebred daughter of Sea The Stars and Alpha Centauri.

Exchange Student has a smart pedigree herself, being a half-sister to the stakes-placed Iko Iko and out of a half-sister to Grade 1 American Oaks scorer Nereid.

Man's Best Friend ran well when fourth to exciting stablemate Abraham Lincoln and that form has been franked by the winner being narrowly denied in the Superlative Stakes, while the runner-up struck in maiden company at the Newmarket July festival. The No Nay Never colt is a half-brother to the Group-placed Perfect Your Craft and out of a stakes-placed Galileo mare who is a daughter of stakes-winning juvenile Song Of My Heart.

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