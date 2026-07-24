Cheveley Park's Frankel half-brother to Sacred heads to Salisbury for debut

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Matins

Madar Corporation Maiden Stakes (6.45, Salisbury, Saturday)

Matins 18:45 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: William Haggas

What's the story?

Cheveley Park Stud homebred Matins takes to the racecourse for the first time and the William Haggas-trained colt looks of particular interest given his typically excellent pedigree.

How's he bred?

The son of Frankel is the sixth foal out of Blame mare Sacre Caroline, a half-sister to American champion Lady Eli. That mare's top-level victories included a score in the 2014 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita, while she added the Belmont Oaks the following July to her CV. She also struck in the Flower Bowl Stakes that autumn and the Gamely Stakes and Diana Stakes the following year before selling to John Sikura for $4.2 million at the 2018 Keeneland November Sale .

Sacre Caroline, a 300,000gns Tattersalls December Mares Sale purchase by Cheveley Park in 2017, is the dam of high-class performer Sacred . That Exceed And Excel filly landed the Hungerford, Nell Gwyn and Chartwell Fillies' Stakes for Haggas and also finished a narrow second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes as a five-year-old.

Lady Eli: champion mare is a half-sister to Sacre Caroline Credit: Keeneland photo

Matins is a brother to the useful Consecrated and a three-parts brother to fellow winners A Dublin Lad and Enshrine.

Who does he face?

Twice-raced St Mark's Basilica colt Raggaas has performed creditably in two outings and has the pedigree to suggest he should be good, being a half-brother to the Group-placed Rock'n Swing and out of a Shamardal half-sister to the great Dubai Millennium.

Another to note is Hello Youmzain filly Areti, placed on four of her eight starts so far. She is the most exposed of the field but is a daughter of the Listed-winning Baileys Showgirl.

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