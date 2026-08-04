Charyn’s full-brother ready for first outing in Sumbe silks at Kempton on Wednesday

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (Div I) (5.50, Kempton, Wednesday)

Chymbulak 17:50 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

What's the story?

Named after a ski resort in Kazakhstan, the homeland of his owner Nurlan Bizakov, Chymbulak was a 450,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase whose full-brother Charyn has just finished his second season at Bizakov’s Sumbe farm.

How's he bred?

The product of Grangemore Stud is sired by Dark Angel out of Futoon, a Listed-placed sprint winner from a fast family. She has already produced Wings Of War , who won the Mill Reef Stakes as a two-year-old.

Wings Of War, winner of the Mill Reef Stakes, is another useful member of the family Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Charyn was another sales purchase by Bizakov and collected the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte as a two-year-old. The grey was the champion miler at four, sweeping the Queen Anne, Prix Jacques le Marois and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Who does he face?

Roger Varian might just have found a very good opportunity for Chymbulak, should he have any level of ability as Off The Peg and Minzaal Time, the two with prior runs, have not blown anyone away so far.

Ahmadi, a €110,000 Goffs purchase for Blue Diamond by St Mark’s Basilica, has a bit about him on pedigree. Greenlander was bought for just 25,000gns but is the sibing of a couple of minor black-type earners and is worth keeping an eye on for Stuart Williams.

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