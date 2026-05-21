Blue-blooded Frankel filly to debut for Godolphin at Haydock on Friday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Newsells Park Stud Fillies' Novice Stakes (1.45, Haydock, Friday)

Tribal Queen 13:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Charlie Appleby

What's the story?

Tribal Queen heads to Haydock as a particularly well-bred newcomer for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby. She is making a slightly belated debut, but she still rates a fascinating newcomer as a daughter of two illustrious parents.

How's she bred?

Beautifully. The homebred Frankel filly is the third foal out of Dubawi mare Wild Illusion , a sister to Breeders' Cup Turf hero Yibir. Wild Illusion was a top-class performer on the track, landing the Prix Marcel Boussac at two and then winning the Nassau Stakes and Prix de l'Opera at three. She was also second in the Oaks and Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

Spirited Style: Listed-winning daughter of Wild Illusion Credit: john grossick

Wild Illusion is the dam of Spirited Style , a daughter of Sea The Stars who struck in Listed company in the Aphrodite Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket last year. Wild Illusion has two-year-old and yearling Frankel sisters to Tribal Queen, while she was covered by Blue Point last year.

Who does she face?

Among them is stablemate Fashion's Fancy , a Night Of Thunder filly out of a half-sister to Rebel's Romance and Measured Time. She finished third on debut at Kempton last month to stablemate Romantic Symphony, a Dubawi sister to Wild Illusion and Yibir.

Another to note is the twice-raced Ladykirk , a Blue Point sister to Listed winner Raknah out of a Sea The Stars sister to Group 3 scorer and Irish Derby third Stellar Mass.

Read more

'It’s very rare one like this comes to market' - smart prospect with King Rasko Grey form brings £360,000 as Malone and Skelton link up

‘I've sat for hours thinking about whether they sound right’ - Tina Fromtransport is just the job for owner-breeder Emma Banks



'He was always going to take a bit of time' - Rahiebb defying expectations as connections aim for the top

'She's just astonishing' - patience paying off for rapidly progressive Royal Velvet

Diamond Necklace the icing on top of a Classic cake for Ecurie des Monceaux