Amo Racing's 4,400,000gns Book 1 sale-topper set for racecourse debut at Windsor

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Partying 19:11 Windsor View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

What's the story?

It has been some time coming but the 2024 Tattersalls Book 1 sale-topper is set to make her racecourse debut. Named Partying, Amo Racing's Frankel filly was bought by Kia Joorabchian's operation for 4,400,000gns at the Newmarket bonanza, selling from Newsells Park Stud's draft.

Notably, the filly was the second-most expensive yearling ever sold at Book 1, the top honour falling to Al Naamah, a Galileo sister to Oaks winner Was .

Bloodstock agent Alex Elliott, on behalf of Amo, said after the sale : “We didn’t expect the filly to make that, but with Kia and partners we very much honed in on her. She’s going to be part of team Amo, although no trainer has been decided yet.

"They’ll all be fighting for her as she’s a Frankel filly with a fantastic physique. With that pedigree, we’ve seen [Fillies’ Mile winner] Ylang Ylang come from the same farm and bred on the same cross; we just very much need history to repeat itself.

“I keep saying to people, good horses will pay you back. Now she’s got a lot of paying back to do.”

Kevin Philippart de Foy was the recipient of this particular blueblood.

How's she bred?

The three-year-old is out of Shamardal mare Aljazzi , a high-class performer whose victories included the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes in 2018. The 13-year-old was herself a seven-figure offering at Park Paddocks when selling to Newsells for a then record price of 1m guineas at the 2018 Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale.

Aljazzi produced a Frankel brother to Partying who subsequently sold to Amo for 3.6m guineas at Book 1 last year and he has been named St John's Wood.

Who does she face?

Partying's five rivals all have experience and among them is Waterford Castle, a consistent performer who has placed on seven of his ten starts. The Sea The Stars gelding, a €190,000 Goffs Orby Book 1 purchase, is out of a Dark Angel half-sister to Listed winner and Queen Mary Stakes third Shades Of Blue.

Denford Stud homebred Thatcham was fifth on debut to a certain Bow Echo at Newbury this time last year and was sixth at Southwell on his only following start. The Night Of Thunder colt has the pedigree to make an impact, being out of a Group-winning half-sister to Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner Sea Of Class.

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