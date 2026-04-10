Amo Racing's 2.9 million guineas close relation to Luxembourg set for Yarmouth debut

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Maldives

TigerBet.co.uk Fast Sign Up Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.12, Yarmouth, Saturday)

What's the story?

Maldives is one of a number of seven-figure purchases that Amo Racing has made in recent times, but her pedigree alone ranks her as a hugely valuable prospect. Bred by Ben Sangster, the daughter of Camelot sold for 2.9 million guineas at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2024.

How is she bred?

Superbly, as you would expect for that price. She is the first foal out of Zoffany mare Sense Of Style, a Group-placed performer for Joseph O'Brien, Sangster and John Magnier when third in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and Lavarack & Lanwades Stud Stakes at Gowran Park.

Sense Of Style is out of the Sangster-bred Danehill Dancer mare Attire, meaning she is a half-sibling to three black-type winners or performers. Leading the way is Luxembourg, a son of Camelot who landed top-level victories in the Futurity Trophy, Irish Champion Stakes, Tattersalls Gold Cup and Coronation Cup. The top-class performer is now completing his second season at Coolmore's The Beeches Stud.

Luxembourg: multiple Group 1 winner for Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Another half-sibling is the Australia-sired Leo De Fury, a Group 2 victor when landing the Mooresbridge Stakes in 2020 for Jessica Harrington and Yulong. Luxembourg's brother, Hiawatha, was himself a seven-figure yearling when purchased by MV Magnier for €1.2 million at the Goffs Orby Sale. He went on to finish a narrow second in the Eyrefield Stakes as a juvenile.

Who does she face?

Quite a number of exciting prospects.

Arguably the one to beat, on all known form, is Ottoman Empress. The Godolphin filly sold to Sheikh Mohammed's operation for 550,000gns at Book 1 and has shown herself as an exciting prospect already. The Zarak half-sister to multiple Group scorer Ottoman Fleet was a three-length winner at this track in October over a mile, and the step up to 1m2f shouldn't pose any issues.

Another to note is Harper Violet, a beautifully bred daughter of Lope De Vega from the late Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum's flourishing Reem Three family. A fine third on debut at Doncaster in October, she has the pedigree to improve as a three-year-old. She is out of Teofilo's Prix Jean Romanet heroine Ajman Princess, already the dam of Commonwealth Cup victor and young Darley sire Inisherin, as well as 2025 Group scorer King Of Cities.

Harper Violet is out of Prix Jean Romanet heroine Ajman Princess, a daughter of blue hen Reem Three Credit: Patrick McCann

Ajman Princess is in turn out of the blue hen Reem Three, making her a close relation to Queen Anne hero and Darley sire Triple Time, as well as Rosaline, the dam of another Dalham Hall Stud resident and top-class performer Rosallion. Ajman Princess is also closely related to Group 2 scorer Ostilio and a half-sibling to fellow smart performers Cape Byron, Third Realm and Captain Winters.

Bintsaleh, Salhia Stud's Dubawi filly out of a Group-winning close relation to Arc hero Waldgeist, is another to note. The famed 'W' family tends to improve for time and age, so she can be expected to improve on her fifth at Yarmouth last autumn.

Debutante I'm The One is by Sea The Stars and the first foal out of Camelot mare Sunny Queen, a Group 1 winner when landing the Grosser Preis Von Bayern over a certain Torquator Tasso.

Harriet Quimby, placed on her two starts last term for the Crisfords, is by Pinatubo and out of Oaks heroine Qualify. She is therefore closely related to Cualificar, a winner of last year's Prix Niel and a narrow second in the Prix du Jockey Club.

Read more

'Silver Birch taught her well!' – how a Grand National great played his part in the education of a recent black-type winner

'We’ve invested a lot more money' - up-and-coming Newmarket outfit all set for increased breeze-up sale impact