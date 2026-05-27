All eyes on Yarmouth as Baaeed's first runner debuts for the Gosdens and Shadwell

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Shiyam

British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (3.28, Yarmouth, Thursday)

Shiyam 15:23 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

What's the story?

The first runner for Shadwell's turf world champion Baaeed makes his eagerly awaited debut at Yarmouth on Thursday. Appropriately carrying the famous silks of Shadwell, Shiyam lines up with the eyes of the racing and bloodstock industries upon him.

How's he bred?

Very well, as you'd expect from a colt from Baaeed's star-studded first crop.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained juvenile was bred by Coln Valley Stud and out of Musidora Stakes winner Give And Take , a Cityscape mare out of Montjeu sister to Irish Derby and Gold Cup hero Fame And Glory and to Yummy Mummy, the dam of 1,000 Guineas heroine Legatissimo. The family also includes top-class racehorse and sire Farhh.

Give And Take is the dam of two black-type performers, headed by last year's promoted Grade 2 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes Luther . The son of Frankel had landed the Listed Ascendant Stakes as a juvenile and was third in the Grade 1 Belmont Derby before his Grade 2 victory. Give And Take has also produced Good Gracious , a Listed-placed daughter of Kingman.

Who does he face?

Among his four rivals is Godolphin's winning Dark Angel colt Al Hudaiba. A comfortable scorer at Newmarket this month, the grey is out of Dubawi mare A'Shaari, a sister to Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf and Prix Marcel Boussac winner Wuheida.

Another to note is Bincimbal, a Too Darn Hot colt out of a winning three-parts sister to recent Poule d'Essai des Poulains runner-up and Prix du Jockey Club hopeful Komorebi. Bincimbal's second dam is Fillies' Mile scorer Lyric Of Light.

Camelot colt Eagle Island is a half-brother to Listed winner Martlet and out of a daughter of Irish Oaks heroine Margarula.

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