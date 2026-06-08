A Tuesday treat at Salisbury as Enable’s latest little brother set for his debut

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Kingsclere Racing Club Maiden Stakes (4.18, Salisbury, Tuesday)

Centrum 16:18 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

What's the story?

It is now six years since Enable last lit up the racing scene, with a truncated campaign still seeing her lift the King George for a third time before her bid for a third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe ended in failure.

Centrum is her three-year-old half-brother by Dubawi. Enable did not make her debut until the final weeks of her juvenile season and while this is quite late for a top prospect to be getting going, hopefully Juddmonte and the John and Thady Gosden team have seen enough evidence at home. Centrum is not entered in the upcoming Tattersalls July Sale and is still a colt, which are both good signs.

How's he bred?

Enable was the fourth foal of the Group-place Sadler’s Wells mare Concentric and has been easily the best, for all that her dam’s first eight runners were all winners and three others, Derab, Contribution and Entitle, all earned black type. Centrum is her 13th foal and will need to build on the moderate effort of his four-year-old half-brother Concert Tour, who was sold out of the Juddmonte fold without running and finished down the field on one outing in the UAE in January.

Concentric also produced a two-year-old filly by Dubawi who has been named Rounded.

Who does he face?

Centrum is one of only three newcomers here and comes up against Charlie Fellowes runner Traveling Man, a 360,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase. The son of Too Darn Hot is already gelded but a three-parts brother of Royal Lodge Stakes runner-up Al Musmak.

It rather looks as if many of these are biding their time until handicaps but Besieged, a Dubawi first foal of Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern, whose younger brother Alfred Wallace looks a nice prospect, has shown the best form so far with two seconds.

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